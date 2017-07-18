‘Counting On’ After Show Part 1 Recap: Duggars Talk Marriages, Babies, And Courtship Rules

After six short episodes, Counting On Season 3 has wrapped up. But TLC has prepared two more episodes for Duggar fans — a two-part “After Show” special where all the older Duggar siblings sat down for a tell-all interview. Last Monday night, fans got to see the first part of the special. TV host Daphne Oz, daughter of the famous Dr. Oz, hosted the interview.

There were many things discussed during the sit-down conversation. After all, this season of Counting On saw a lot of major happenings within the Duggar household. Joy-Anna got married, Joe got engaged, Jessa gave birth to her second son, and Jill revealed the gender of her second baby!

Joy-Anna Duggar On Getting Married

Counting On Season 3 opened with Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding to Austin Forsyth. During the interview, the 19-year-old newlywed gushed about marrying the man of her dreams. Joy’s wedding last May surprised many Duggar fans, as they previously believed that the wedding wouldn’t happen until later this year.

“I feel like it was the next right thing to do.”

Joy revealed that she has secretly liked Austin four years before he even started to court her. The young couple has just returned from their honeymoon, where they toured Switzerland and Israel.

Watch our Wedding tonight on TLC, 9/8c!! #Forsythwedding #CountingOn A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Jinger Duggar On Having Babies

Jinger Duggar has been married to Jeremy Vuolo for eight months now. Because Jill and Jessa got pregnant almost after their weddings, fans are expecting Jinger to follow suit. While Jinger said she and Jeremy love children, they’re now focused on settling in their new home.

Jinger revealed that she and Jeremy recently bought a four-bedroom house in Laredo, Texas. This led Jana Duggar to tease her sister that she’d love to help them turn one bedroom into a nursery.

As for Joy, she was also asked about her thoughts on starting a family. Although she said that seeing births “terrifies” her, she and Austin definitely want babies in their future.

“Seeing births kind of terrifies me, but I know that it’s definitely worth it, so I would be willing to do it.”

"Are you trying to sweep me off my feet, baby?!" ????❤️️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Duggar Courting Rules

Counting On Season 3 also showed Joe Duggar asking Kendra Caldwell’s dad for permission to court her. Joe and Kendra are now engaged to be married later this year.

The Duggar family is known for its strict dating rules based on Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict Christian beliefs. Daphne Oz jokingly asked if any of the Duggar siblings ever broke the rules.

Joe said that he and Kendra never held hands and said “I love you” before their engagement. On a serious note, his older brother John-David explained that their rules are set to avoid regrets.

“We know that we do it a bit different than other people. We’re trying to live our lives with as little regret as we can. It’s not necessarily a bad way to go about it a…different way, but there can be more regret.”

Counting On Gets A New Season

According to People, the Duggars will return for a new season of Counting On on September 11. Season 4 will follow Joy and Austin’s wedding preps, from their joint bachelor/bachelorette party to food and cake tastings. Joe’s surprise proposal to Kendra will also be featured.

When the reality show returns, Jessa will be a mom of two boys under 2-years-old. Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard just welcomed their second son Samuel Scott this month. His birth will most likely be included in the upcoming season.

Part 2 of the after show special airs this Monday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Instagram]