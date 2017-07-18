A Lawsuit Against Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Has Been Dismissed

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were sued earlier this year after allegedly trashing their rental home in Indiana and failing to pay rent for the property. However, according to a new report, the case against the Teen Mom OG couple has since been dismissed.

In January of this year, property management company, Zuluscape, sued Amber Portwood and her then-fiance for $6,015.74 and claimed they were forced to repaint her entire home, use deodorizer, and replace the carpet because of a foul odor caused by her pet.

Amber Portwood was also accused of damaging the home in several other ways, which reportedly led to blind replacement, fence repair, dry wall repair, and more, and she reportedly failed to pay $1,648.24 in rent.

Months later, a report by Radar Online on July 18 revealed that court documents from Warren Township of Marion County have confirmed the case against Portwood and Baier had been dismissed. The documents also claimed Zuluscape was required to pay $114 in court costs and fees.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s court win comes just weeks after the Teen Mom OG stars officially called off their relationship following months of drama. As fans of the MTV reality series might recall, tensions between Portwood and Baier mounted during a trip to Las Vegas after Portwood refused to elope and continued to mount up until Baier failed a lie detector test regarding his alleged communication with another woman.

Following their on-screen drama on Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier traveled to Los Angeles to film the upcoming season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition in the hope of getting their relationship back on track. However, around the time production wrapped, Portwood confirmed on Twitter that she had called it quits with Baier.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began dating years ago, and while they became engaged a short time later, they never made it down the aisle. As fans will recall, Portwood and Baier were first set to wed in October 2016 but ultimately called off the wedding. Then, their October 2017 wedding plans succumbed to the same fate.

No word yet on when Amber Portwood and Matt Baier will be featured on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

