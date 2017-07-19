Kourtney Kardashian Bares Butt In Bikini Pic And Naked Beauty Secrets, Still Famed For Dating Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian has become famed for baring her body (particularly her butt) and her rumored hookups with Justin Bieber. Even though it’s been months since Kourtney and Justin were seen together, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s latest Instagram photo in which she bared her butt in a skimpy bikini resulted in a mention of her having dated Bieber in a report. That new report comes in the wake of Kardashian parading around in her skimpiest bikini yet as she continues to share those sizzling-hot photos on Instagram. But a bikini isn’t always necessary, hinted Kourtney as she shared her beauty tips for how to look good naked.

Seen in yet another of her seemingly endless supply of itsy-bitsy bikinis, Kourtney was seen sipping wine on the beach as she bared her butt in the bathing suit, noted the Daily Mail. The 38-year-old reality TV star chose a maroon two-piece on this occasion, flaunting her figure after dishing up the details of how to look fabulous when naked.

Mom of three, Kardashian apparently decided that although she loves baring her body in her Instagram photos, it would be kind to share her beauty and diet tips with her followers. Turning to the blog section of her website, Kourtney told readers that she was ready to unveil her tips for how to “look good naked.”

The Daily Mail linked her beauty tips to her fling with Justin.

“Kourtney, who dated Justin Bieber,…[shared] the tactics she uses to keep her skin smooth, which usually involves slathering creamy substances all over her body.”

In addition to using various substances for the skin, Kardashian offered up her diet tips. She claims it’s essential to stay hydrated “from the inside and out.” According to Kourtney, that translates to drinking one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly weighs only 115 pounds, which translates to gulping down 7.2 pints of water on a daily basis. But should you follow her lead when it comes to drinking so much water?

Kidney specialist Dara Huang, MD, founder of New York Culinary Medicine, told Reader’s Digest that some of the standard advice about how much water to drink, such as eight glasses a day, falls into the myth category.

“If your heart or kidneys is compromised, drinking too much water can cause congestive heart failure, pulmonary edema, or water intoxication. In these cases, fluid intake should be limited,” she cautioned.

And although bigger people usually need more water, smaller individuals or those who just don’t sweat much may not even need eight glasses a day, said doctor of nutrition Roger E. Adams, PhD. Consequently, these experts advise that if you’re not sure how much water to drink, talk to your primary care physician or health care provider (rather than a Kardashian).

In addition to sharing that she drinks all that water to maintain her bikini body and naked beauty, Kourtney revealed that she believes in using body scrubs regularly. She also advises following her lead and sleeping on a silk pillowcase while sporting silk pajamas. The reason for all that silk?

“[Silk] is hypoallergenic and doesn’t dry out your skin the way cotton does,” said Kardashian.

Adding to those tips for looking good naked, Kourtney revealed that she covers her entire body in face cream. In particular, prior to going to bed, she uses a combination of oil and cream on her hands and feet.

While she’s willing to share her naked beauty tips, the 38-year-old reality TV star has famously stayed silent on the topic of her relationship with the prince of pop, 23-year-old Justin Bieber. The rumors that Kourtney and Justin were hooking up began soon after Kardashian famously ended her relationship with Scott Disick in July 2015 after nine years together, noted People.

Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Bieber were seen on many occasions together and were “hooking up on and off for a few months” according to People magazine’s sources, the two reportedly weren’t ever in a serious relationship. Instead, one of the insiders clarified the status of their fun romance in late 2015.

“It’s been a deep flirtation [between Justin Bieber and Kourtney] for months.”

But although that relationship reportedly made Kardashian “feel good about herself,” the source emphasized that their on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for months was not serious and that she just wanted to “have fun” with the much younger pop prince.

“This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot,” summed up the insider.

And even though the Daily Mail just resurfaced those rumors about Kardashian and Bieber dating, People magazine’s insiders earlier this year stated that the hooking up part of their relationship is over.

“Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin,” said the source.

