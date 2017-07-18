‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 E1: The Hound Envisions The Mountain? Fire-Reading Missing A Script Line

Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 1 of “Dragonstone” debuted Sunday and with it the slow build to a war that’s on the horizon, and then there’s the looming danger of White Walkers that exist north of The Wall. This looming threat could be part of what The Hound had foreseen in the fire vision because a line from the season premiere was added to the HBO transcript that is quite telling of how the White Walkers could invade Westeros.

Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, a man who had battled it out against his brother Gregor Clegane in the first season when King Robert put a stop to it, was asked to do a fire-reading among his new friends, Thoros of Myr and Beric Dondarrion.

In this vision, the dialogue is as follows.

“Ice. A wall of ice, The Wall,” he says. “It’s where The Wall meets the sea. There’s a castle there. There’s a mountain, looks like an arrow head. The dead are marching past. Thousands of them.”

Although first a skeptic, The Hound is seemingly starting to become a believer. Although his compatriot Beric admitted to not being entirely sure why the Lord of Light decided to keep him alive, it seems at this point both can relate to the mystery of faith and The Hound may be catching up with Beric’s experience.

Cleganebowl Hype Ramps Up Again

In the first episode of Season 7, the Mountain is seen by the queen’s side in a new style of armor that has taken on a design different than the golden one in the previous season. It seems now where the helmet is, it’s sloped upward on both sides forming what seems to be an arrow shape.

It is here where Sandor mentions a “mountain” that “looks like an arrow head.” This could be a far reaching theory, but the Twitter-verse seems to be convinced that there could be something more to this and could lead up to the “Cleganebowl” hype, according to the Independent. There was also no indicator of an arrowhead shaped mountain on the show.

Other fans remarked a nod to the “gravedigger” that they also thought hinted at the Cleganebowl.

That gravedigger nod was awesome and gives me hope for cleganebowl — Matthew Stanley (@boltfanindenver) July 17, 2017

Missing Script Piece Could Reveal White Walkers’ Invasion Plans

It was revealed that Game of Thrones’ season 7 episode 1 script was missing dialogue from The Hound’s fire-reading vision, according to Business Insider. Apparently, an added line to the script was revealed via an HBO transcript of the show.

“The waves are frozen.”

According to Business Insider, is was suggested that the White Walkers could simply walk around the east border of The Wall should the waters of the ocean be frozen, or the “frozen waves,” according to Sandor’s vision. They were last seen at Hardhome, and Jon Snow acknowledges this in the Season 7 premiere. Business Insider also mentions that The Hound specifically mentions Eastwatch by the Sea which is very close to Hardhome. Whether or not there’s an arrow head shaped mountain around that location is unknown.

Do you think Game of Thrones’ Season 7 will eventually reveal what The Hound envisioned? How do you think the White Walkers will come to pass?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]