WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio In Talks With WWE Regarding A Return

Rey Mysterio is arguably one of the best wrestlers of his generation and the greatest high flyer in wrestling history. Mysterio is also one of the biggest names in the wrestling free agent market at the moment. According to the latest rumors, Mysterio is in talks to return to the WWE as early as next year.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that the WWE is currently negotiating with Rey Mysterio regarding a return to the company. Barrasso noted that the WWE is still in need of a Latin star since they have not found a suitable replacement since Mysterio’s departure in February 2015.

Global Force Wrestling/Impact is also reportedly in talks with Rey Mysterio now that their current world champion, Alberto Del Rio, is suspended. According to Wrestling Inc, Del Rio was suspended due to a domestic abuse allegation involving his wife, WWE superstar Paige.

Del Rio was one of the stars brought back by the WWE to use as the new Latino face of the company, but it did not work. Other stars used to appeal to the Latino wrestling fans include Kalisto and Sin Cara, but just like Del Rio, they did not get over as much as Rey Mysterio back in his heyday when he was one of the top merchandise sellers in the company.

Barrasso added that the WWE has the advantage over GFW/Impact not just because of money, but the existence of the WWE Performance Center. Dominick, the son of Rey Mysterio, is starting to train as a professional wrestler, and there is no better place to hone the craft at the WWE PC in Orlando, where a lot of the current stars train.

“WWE also holds an edge with its state-of-the-art Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mysterio’s son, Dominick, is pursuing a career in pro wrestling, and could benefit from the opportunity to train at WWE’s PC.”

Rey Mysterio currently has no contract with any wrestling company, but he is still technically under Lucha Underground. Mysterio cannot sign a new deal with the WWE until LU’s third season concludes later this year. His contract has a 90-day non-compete clause, which means Mysterio cannot wrestle on television until early 2018.

Barrasso also reported that Lucha Underground could swoop in and offer Rey Mysterio a new contract to appear on Season 4. However, the future of LU is still up in the air, and there is no guarantee that a fourth season is going to be made and shown on the El Rey Network.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed. Rey Mysterio started his career in Mexico at the age of 14-years-old before making his debut for World Championship Wrestling in 1996, where he became the face of the cruiserweight division along with Eddie Guerrero.

Rey Mysterio went on to sign with the WWE in 2002 before getting released from his contract more than two years ago. Mysterio was a three-time WWE World Champion, three-time Cruiserweight Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion and the 2006 Royal Rumble Winner.

[Featured Image by WWE]