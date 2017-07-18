Donald Trump Wants ObamaCare Failure To Launch His ‘Great Healthcare Plan,’ TrumpCare

Donald Trump’s healthcare bill, also being called as TrumpCare, faces a defeat after the ObamaCare replacement plan failed on the House floor. President Trump further called for the appeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) so that the Republicans can work with a “clean slate” to launch the new healthcare bill.

The Republican Party’s effort to replace ObamaCare failed on Monday night. The announcements by Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas and Senator Mike Lee of Utah in the opposition to the rest of the Republicans helped the Affordable Care Act survive. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not have enough votes, after Moran and Lee backed out, to even begin debate on his legislation to repeal or replace ObamaCare.

President Donald Trump vented out on Twitter and said that Republicans were let down by a few people from their own party and the Democrats. He said that his party will return to the new healthcare bill plans, adding that most of the Republicans “were loyal, terrific & worked really hard” this time.

President Trump added that they should “let ObamaCare fail,” then they will create a “great healthcare plan.” Previously, Donald Trump tweeted that Republicans should “just REPEAL ObamaCare.” He further stated in one of the tweets that Democrats obstruct Republicans and they “need more victories next year.”

Donald Trump further added some counting he called “crazy”; to repeal ObamaCare, Senate will require 51 votes and eight seats out of 60 are controlled by Democrats.

Barack Obama has already clarified in the past that healthcare is more important than politics. He tweeted that it is not just politics, it is the “character of our country.” Hillary Clinton has supported former President Obama and added that everyone should speak up against the new healthcare bill because it is a “critical moment” for the country.

Democrat Chuck Schumer said that TrumpCare’s failure on the floor is a clear indication that it is not workable.

“This second failure of Trumpcare is proof positive that the core of this bill is unworkable.”

Republicans Susan Collins and Rand Paul declared their opposition last week, and Democrats are standing tall against the new suggested healthcare bill, which could lead to millions of people losing coverage. While announcing a no-vote to TrumpCare, Moran said that the new bill fails to repeal ObamaCare and urged others that they should not put a “stamp of approval on bad policy.”

Senator Lee added that TrumpCare fails to lower premiums for middle-class families. In addition, White House released a statement saying that TrumpCare legislation will be pushed forward and the “ObamaCare nightmare” will be put to an end.

“Inaction is not an option. We look forward to Congress continuing to work toward a bill the president can sign to end the Obamacare nightmare and restore quality care at affordable prices.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images]