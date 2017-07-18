Javi Marroquin Posts Message Of Support For Ex-Wife On Twitter

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry may not be in a great place at the moment but according to a new post on Twitter, Marroquin still has her back.

As Lowry prepares to welcome her third child as a single parent, Javi Marroquin has remained active on Twitter and Instagram and in a new post on July 17, the night of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere, he reacted to a message Lowry sent to her many fans and followers.

In her message, Lowry admitted that the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 wasn’t the easiest season to film and in Marroquin’s response, he reminded her of some advice he had given to her and said they were “one team.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married in September 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln in late 2013. Then, in May 2016, Lowry confirmed that her marriage to Marroquin, who was deployed at the time, had come to an end.

Since splitting from Kailyn Lowry over one year ago, Javi Marroquin has enjoyed a few short-lived romances with Nancy Giselle, Cassie Bucka, and Madison Channing Walls, before striking up a relationship with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau. Meanwhile, Lowry briefly dated Chris Lopez and is now expecting her third child.

Javi Marroquin has been praised online in recent months due to his ongoing dedication to his three-year-old son and seven-year-old step-son Isaac. Although he and Lowry are no longer married, Marroquin has maintained a relationship with Isaac and during the Fourth of July holiday, he spent time with both boys.

Javi Marroquin recently went public with his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, but according to a report by Radar Online last week, Comeau won’t be seen during the eighth season of Teen Mom 2. As Marroquin explained at the time, he and Comeau aren’t quite ready to open their lives up to the public on a reality show.

