Song Joong Ki Denies Rumors About Meeting Song Hye Kyo’s Mother To Formally Discuss Wedding

Amid all the hype of his upcoming wedding, Song Joong Ki denies that he and his parents are finally meeting Song Hye Kyo’s mother to formally discuss the marriage.

The Descendants of the Sun heartthrob and his label, Blossom Entertainment, have set the record straight, clarifying that a report made by Sports Seoul is false. Apparently, the news outlet alleged that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s families will finally meet face to face for the first time since their shocking wedding announcement.

According to reports, Song Joong Ki and his parents will take the time to travel from Seoul to Daejeon where Song Hye Kyo and her mother are staying. However, Blossom Entertainment quickly dismissed such claims, adding that there has been no official meeting date yet.

“They’re still scheduling the meeting.”

It can be recalled that South Korea’s hottest couple made headlines earlier this month after surprising everyone with their unexpected wedding announcement. Prior to their big reveal, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have sparked various dating rumors.

The Song-Song couple did not deny nor confirm any of the rumors not until this month. Their respective agencies also released a joint statement confirming the good news to their huge fan base.

Shortly after the shocking wedding news, the famous couple released their respective letters to their fans. Both apologized for not revealing their relationship status earlier. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo also expressed their feelings for each other for the first time as a couple.

Despite their marriage announcement, Song Joong Ki and Song Hey Kyo continue to face numerous rumors. There were claims that the power couple’s upcoming nuptial is a “shotgun wedding.”

Apparently, there were rumors that Song Hye Kyo is currently pregnant, thus prompting them to tie the knot as soon as possible. However, the couple and their agencies immediately dismissed such claims, calling it baseless and false.

Even Song Joong Ki’s father was not spared from the controversies. He was speculated to be against the union of the two stars and was noted to dislike Song Hye Kyo. The actor’s father clarified the malicious reports, adding that he is not opposing the forthcoming wedding of his son.

In fact, the proud father revealed that he is happy that Song Joong Ki will finally settle down, especially since he is at the right age already. He also believes that his son will be more responsible in his career and future family with Song Hye Kyo.

[Featured Images by Joel Ryan, Kin Cheung/AP Images]