‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady & Theresa Reunion Coming? The Signs Point To Yes

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and rumors are running wild about the possible return of Jen Lilley as Theresa Donovan. The storylines seem to be setting up a possible reunion between Brady and Theresa, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the former couple will get back together in the near future.

Days Of Our Lives viewers have been speaking out about wanting actress Jen Lilley to return to Salem. The star left the show after her character, Theresa Donovan, was forced to leave town in order to keep her fiancé, Brady Black, and their son, Tate, safe from a dangerous drug dealer from her past. Theresa worked with her father, Shane Donovan, an ISA agent, and came up with a plan to get her out of town and keep her family safe. However, Theresa was heartbroken when she had to pretend she didn’t love Brady anymore and left Salem in tears.

According to the Christian Post, Days Of Our Lives seems to be setting up for a Theresa return. As many fans know, Brady Black has moved on with Nicole Walker. However, actress Arianne Zucker is leaving the show, and that frees up Brady to reunite with Theresa if she were to come back.

Days Of Our Lives‘ new head writer Ron Carlivati has also recently revealed his vision for Salem, and that includes focusing on veteran characters like Steve, Kayla, John, Marlena, Lucas, Adrienne, and more. Brady Black has been a character on the show since the 1990s, which could be cause to consider him a vet.

In addition, Carlivati seems focused on the show’s fan favorite couples and has promised that Chad and Abigail will be first on his list. Days Of Our Lives viewers can expect a “Chabby” reunion very soon, but will Brady and Theresa follow? The writer claims to have some big surprises in store for fans, and Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that character returns are currently in the works, some of which have yet to be announced. Could Jen Lilley be one of them?

In addition, Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan, played by Kassie Pepavia, is set to return to Salem, and it seems that along with a romantic reunion, the Donovan sisters could be getting back together as well.

However, the most exciting hint that Lilley could return to Days Of Our Lives came from the actress herself. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after seeing an interview where actor Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black on DOOL, said that he wants her to return and couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the role, Jen took to Twitter to reply to his pleas.

“When the love of your TV life pleads for you to return to the show. Oh Eric Martsolf, I would come back for you.”

What are your thoughts on the latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers and news? Do you think the show is setting up a big reunion between Brady and Theresa?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]