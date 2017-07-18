‘Archer’ Season 9 Release Date Could Be Announce Soon, Dreamland Plot & Lana’s Death Speculations Continues

The wait for Archer Season 9 release date announcement could be over soon with FX Networks’ announcement that the animated series is included in featured panels heading for the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 this week. Meanwhile, here are some of the exciting speculations doing their rounds on what the upcoming season could bring.

Will Season 9 Leave Dreamland?

Fans were treated to a different kind of adventure in the show’s eighth season with some big changes to the roles of their favorite characters. Sterling Archer was no longer a spy but a private detective out to investigate the death of his partner Woodhouse, Mallory was a crime boss, Lana was an IRS agent and lounge singer on top of a cyborg Butch, a pack of robot dogs and the post-WW2 setting.

Of course, everything was explained away as the result of Archer’s injury. While he survived the wounds he sustained in the Season’s 7 finale, he was still in the hospital for the past two months since that incident, in a coma, heavily sedated and weaving the Season 8’s plot inside his head in the process.

But will the Dreamland plot continue in Archer Season 9? Fans will probably agree that there was some sense of closure, for Archer at least, achieved in the previous season’s finale. Sterling was finally able to come to terms with Woodhouse’ death in that scene where Archer left some heroin on his friend’s headstone and said farewell to his longtime partner. And there was Poovey’s dream of a future life with the Chinese women, a dream that burst like a bubble when Pam arrived home to an empty house and a note from the girls saying thanks. Was that a suggestion that Sterling Archer is about to wake up to reality as well?

An Archer bender won’t give you a hangover. We don’t think. Stream the entire season of Archer: Dreamland on FXNOW. https://t.co/5LAfwBXQdI pic.twitter.com/rFJvjZFTbc — Archer (@archerfxx) July 10, 2017

Unfortunately, it seems that even Archer creator Adam Reed is not willing to divulge any info about the upcoming season just yet. When asked by Uproxx on whether Lana and Barry, two of the characters who died last season, would be coming back, Reed seemed unsure on where the plot could be heading next or probably just unwilling to reveal something about its plot this early.

“I don’t know… I don’t know. We’ll see. You know, it does take place in Archer’s head but I don’t know that we’re going to necessarily come back in season nine and instantly be back in the present.”

Is Lana Going To Die?

Speaking of Lana’s death, everyone knows that she just died inside Archer’s dream. However, one can’t help but wonder if it was the series’ hint of events coming in Season 9, according to Movie Pilot. Lana was accidentally shot by Mother and Poovey due to a faulty hair-trigger gun. And Sterling’s reaction to Lana’s death inside Dreamland could be hinting that something might have happened to Lana in the real world as well.

“She got shot seven times, and no one could survive that. Not even in a parallel universe!”

FX To Feature Archer, Legion, The Strain On SDCC 2017

Thankfully, more details about the coming season are bound to be revealed soon. According to BWW, FX Networks recently announced that Archer, along with Legion and The Strain, is heading to the San Diego Comic-Con 2017. Archer’s Discussion and Q&A panel is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the Indigo Ballroom which may also include an official announcement of the ninth season’s release date.

