Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Moving To Oklahoma? Inside Their Country Life With Her Boys

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t exchanged vows yet, but they might be on the verge of moving in together. Stefani has been spending a lot of time on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and is reportedly getting ready to make the big move. Here’s an inside look at their life in the country.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple recently took Stefani’s children to Oklahoma’s Chickasaw Cultural Center and had a great time. Following their weekend fun of fishing and music, Shelton and Stefani took Kingston, 11, Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 8, to the cultural center to learn a little bit about the history of Native Americans.

The No Doubt alum documented a few moments of the trip on social media. The family read about the history of the Chickasaws, met an elder of the tribe, and took a few photos with fans. They also explored a cave exhibit and received some gifts from the local tribe. Based on the pictures, it looks like everyone had a blast, and Shelton is shaping up to be a great stepdad.

Before the cultural center outing, Life & Style reports that Stefani and Shelton enjoyed a day on the lake with her boys. Stefani posted a few videos on Snapchat, including one with her sons fishing on Shelton’s boat. While Blake Shelton and the boys reeled in their catch for the day, Stefani relaxed in a red hat and took in the sun.

The only one missing from the festivities was Apollo, who is probably too young for a boat ride on the lake. Although they were missing one member of the family, everyone appeared to have a great time on the water.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for almost two years now. They have not discussed their wedding plans in public and are reportedly in no rush to tie the knot. In fact, a source recently revealed that Shelton almost proposed to Stefani on The Voice but ultimately decided against it. It’s unclear if the recent trip to Oklahoma is a sign of things to come, but Stefani definitely enjoys spending time away from Los Angeles.

“One thing they often bring up is how they could be the modern-day Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and be together forever but never get married,” a source shared. “They would be equally happy with that route as well. They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they don’t want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other and that is why their relationship is working so well.”

Since they went public with their romance over 18 months ago, Stefani and Shelton have documented their many trips to the Sooner State, but only time will tell if they ever make the big move permanent.

