‘American Horror Story’: Ryan Murphy’s Final Clue Prompts Major Buzz About Season 7 Title

Ryan Murphy’s Instagram account has been a spoiler-filled pit stop for American Horror Story fans. Diehard fans of the FX horror anthology have been looking for clues to the theme and title for the upcoming seventh season of the show, and now the AHS creator’s latest clue is creating a ton of buzz — literally.

Just a few days before the promised American Horror Story Season 7 title reveal, Murphy unveiled his final clue, with the caption: “AHS last clue before this week’s TITLE reveal. Ideas?”

Ryan Murphy posted a creepy photo of a person covered by a swarm of bees, prompting fans of the franchise to come up with improbable title guesses such as American Horror Story: Hive and American Horror Story: Nightmare. Some fans think the pic points to the apocalypse, surmising that Murphy’s past clues, which include a murderous clown and hints about the 2016 election, could be related to phobias or a doomsday theme.

Ryan Murphy has promised that the long-awaited title to the seventh installment of American Horror Story will finally be revealed on July 20. But in the meantime, fans are trying to make sense of the series of social media clues the savvy showrunner has posted.

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Murphy has been dropping hints about the seventh season of his signature series ever since joining Instagram in May. A few days before he posted the photo of the bee swarm, Murphy posted an image of a monster with the caption “American Horror Story Holes,” which pretty much means the seventh season won’t be titled “American Horror Story Holes.”

Ahead of that, Murphy teased the return of AHS: Freak Show antagonist Twisty the Clown, who was originally played by John Carroll Lynch back in Season 4. The showrunner posted a photo of Twisty on the cover of a horror comic book, with the caption “He’s baaaaack!” One theory is that Murphy may be incorporating the creepy 2016 clown sightings into AHS 7.

He's Baaaaaack A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

But fans have been focusing on Murphy’s earlier posts of the U.S. flag, which fueled talk that the new season will center around last November’s presidential election. Murphy previously confirmed that the new season will be election-themed. In February, he told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that the seventh AHS season would be about “the election we just went through.” Murphy stopped short of revealing if Trump would be the main monster.

Full Moon Flag A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Murphy later posted a pretty big clue that the season would be set in the aftermath of the election. One of his very first Instagram clues was a photo of a deranged elephant, and since the mascot for the Republican Party is also an elephant, many fans have already assumed the new season will be titled American Horror Story: Election.

While little is known about American Horror Story Season 7, several big names are attached to the latest installment, which is currently in production. In addition to franchise favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, TV Line reports that Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You), and Cheyenne Jackson are also set to star in the upcoming season.

