’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Slam Anfisa For Committing Spousal Abuse, Did Pao Just Diss Her Co-Star?

90 Day Fiance viewers are not happy about how TLC is handling Anfisa’s bursts of rage on the reality show. Twice now, the Russian-born reality star has been caught hitting her husband Jorge during their explosive fights.

The first time this happened was during the second episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2. Anfisa has just learned that Jorge was bankrupt and in debt, so she sought to obtain a post-nuptial agreement. She said that she needed to protect herself and did not want to be involved in Jorge’s financial woes. While at their lawyers’ office, Anfisa and Jorge began to fight. When Jorge told her he won’t sacrifice himself just to give in to her materialistic whims, Anfisa got so upset that she slapped him before storming out.

In last Sunday’s episode, Anfisa got physical again while having another heated exchange with Jorge. The cameras captured Anfisa hitting her husband for the second time this season. Jorge even said in a confessional that he doesn’t want to argue with Anfisa because she gets violent.

Jorge’s sister Lourdes, who appeared on Sunday’s episode, has not seen Anfisa’s physical outbursts. Still, she pointed out her new sister-in-law’s obvious disrespect for Jorge.

The way you speak to him, that’s what bothers me. You disrespect him.

#90DayFiance A post shared by Anfisa (@___anfisa_____) on Nov 23, 2016 at 12:39pm PST

90 Day Fiance fans are calling out TLC to take action against Anfisa’s physical outbursts. Many fans took to social media to note that this is clearly spousal abuse. They noted that if it were reversed and Jorge was the one who struck Anfisa, he would be facing legal charges for sure.

WTF is wrong with Anfisa? Roles reversed Jorge would be in jail. Production needs to get it together #90dayfiance — Amanda ♌ (@adnamA1280) July 17, 2017

A #90DayFiance producer STOPS spousal abuse. Jorge—call the cops and let Anfisa experience an American jail. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter — Keller Beck (@KellBek) July 17, 2017

Meanwhile, another 90 Day Fiance star seemed to have jumped in on the issue. Paola Mayfield recently posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that seemed like a subtle diss against her co-star.

In her post, Pao apologized to her husband Russ for not defending him after a fight, but she added that she will not strike him no matter what. Was she pertaining to Anfisa’s actions?

“I’m sorry I didn’t back you up with [Juan] but you know I would never strike you.”

I'm sorry I didn't back you up with @juan_a_palacio but you know I would never strike you????#90dayfiance @russ_mayfield #russandpao #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #couplesfight A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

So far, TLC has remained silent on the issue. Anfisa also has not responded to the viewers’ comments. However, she recently posted a selfie with Jorge on Instagram to prove that they are still together.

“I got your back,” Anfisa wrote in the caption.

Do you think that Anfisa’s violent outbursts may be getting out of control? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Anfisa/Instagram]