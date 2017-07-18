Taylor Swift Fans Hilariously Own ‘Snake Day’ Anniversary Of Kim Kardashian Exposing Kanye West Phone Call

Taylor Swift fans are totally owning “National Snake Day,” using memes and other hilarious methods of recalling the anniversary of Kim Kardashian exposing Kanye West’s now infamous phone call. One year after the feud involving Taylor, Kim, and Kanye began, fans of Swift are reclaiming National Snake Day in what has turned out to be a very funny uprising of her followers that also shows just how strongly they support their songstress.

Travel back in time to July 17, 2016. Kim Kardashian’s exposure of the Snapchat video involving Kanye West went viral on the Web, with Taylor finding herself facing what MTV estimates were “hundreds of thousands of snake emojis muddying her Instagram page.”

Although some have continued to turn their back on Swift in the wake of Kim sparking the feud, others have stayed loyal. And now they’re owning the “Snake Day” anniversary with some very funny memes along with responses showing that when it comes to choosing sides, they’re on Team Taylor rather than switching to Camp Kardashian.

Snake It Off

Teen Vogue noted that Swift’s fans have come out in full force to celebrate the anniversary of that fateful day. And for those who aren’t quite clear on what precisely happened, the magazine summed up the beginning of the brouhaha a year ago.

“Kim Kardashian infamously leaked a video on Snapchat of Kanye West allegedly phoning Taylor Swift to ask for her blessing regarding his reference to her in the song ‘Famous.'”

That short video sparked a scandalous drama, because Swift had said she was not informed about the lyric in which West referred to her as “that b*tch” prior to the song’s release. The “Shake It Off” songstress subsequently doubled down on that claim in an Instagram post.

So how exactly did the snakes slither into the situation? Kardashian discovered that the infamous day just happened to coincide with National Snake Day, which occurs annually between July 16 and July 18. Kardashian’s snake emoji-filled tweet a year ago was interpreted as an arrow aiming straight for Taylor.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” tweeted Kim.

Taylor Swift Fans’ Memes Slither On Twitter

At the time, the Internet turned to Swift’s Twitter and Instagram with a flood of snake emoji, accusing her of being a snake in allegedly fibbing about whether she knew about the song lyrics. Now, however, some fans have united, encouraging others earlier this month to turn the anniversary of Kardashian exposing West’s phone call into a day to honor Taylor.

And what a difference a year makes when Taylor’s strongest fans are involved. They took back National Snake Day and showed their support for her by using snakes in a very different way. Teen Vogue noted that one fan on Twitter even asked Swift’s fans to transform their Twitter icons in honor of the anniversary.

“One Twitter user posted a note encouraging true Swifties to change their Twitter icons to snakes [and] to change their names to something snake themed.”

Turning July 17 into the day when Taylor’s true fans emerged while her turncoat followers were revealed, those Swifties went for it in their snakiest style, with some true creativity emerging. One fan even used their idol’s albums as a basis for celebrating the anniversary.

“Guys, #nationalsnakeday is just to show that no matter what, we will always support Tay. Haters calling her snake won’t change our ❤ for her,” wrote one user.

But some used the word as a positive attribute.

“I’ve been listening to Taylor Swift all day because I love an ambitious, powerful snake,” wrote one fan.

Slams For Fair-Weather Fans

Others slammed those who had abandoned Taylor and her fan base in the wake of Kim’s attempt to expose the songstress.

HAPPY #NATIONALSNAKEDAY TO ALL THE SNAKES WHO LEFT THIS FANDOM OVER SOME BOTCHED RECEIPTS AND SOME CHEAP HATE, HISS HISS BISH pic.twitter.com/L20bL5JOjL — James (@newromantic67) July 16, 2017

There was even a suggestion that Swift transform it all into a song.

“I would LOVE if @TaylorSwift13 referenced a snake in one of her new songs. It would be the most iconic clapback ever. #HissHissBish”

