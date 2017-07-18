‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Admits To Concerns Over Third Baby Daddy, Compares Herself To Jenelle Evans

Kailyn Lowry was recently seen revealing her pregnancy to her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, on Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry tells her former boyfriend, the father of her 7-year-old son Isaac, that she has begun filming about her third pregnancy. In response, Jo Rivera asks her how she feels about welcoming a third child with a third man.

“I mean, I don’t want to talk about it,” Kailyn Lowry explained, according to a report by People magazine on July 17. “But I also feel like I’m seeing all of this s**t that Jenelle [Evans] has gone through with having three kids with three people ….”

Kailyn Lowry shares 7-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Meanwhile, her third child was fathered by her now ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who she dated briefly after announcing the end of her marriage to Marroquin last year.

As for Jenelle Evans, she shares three children with three different men as well. As fans will recall, Evans welcomed her oldest son, 7-year-old Jace, during filming on Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant and in the years since her split from Andrew Lewis, she’s welcomed 3-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and 5-month-old daughter Ensley with current fiancé David Eason.

Kailyn Lowry first confirmed she was expecting her third child in February and admitted that her situation wasn’t ideal. Then, after admitting that she had a change of heart after telling Marroquin she didn’t want any more children, Lowry confirmed Chris Lopez had fathered her third child.

Kailyn Lowry and her third baby daddy are currently estranged and according to a Hollywood Life report in June, the Teen Mom 2 star is prepared to raise her baby alone. As the outlet explained to readers weeks ago, Lowry is sad about her situation with Lopez because she was hopeful that he would step up as a father to their son.

Although Kailyn Lowry would love for her third child to have a mother and a father in his or her life, she’s not going to force Lopez to be a father. Instead, she’s leaving the issue in God’s hands and praying that Lopez will eventually have an interest in being involved in his child’s life.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

