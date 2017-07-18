Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Engagement Off? ‘Suits’ Star Does Not Want Lose Her Identity For Royal Life

Meghan Markle might be putting the brakes on her romance with Prince Harry. Despite months of wedding rumors, the Suits star reportedly doesn’t want to get married if it means giving up her celebrity status. Will this delay their wedding plans?

Markle’s life has changed considerably since she started dating a member of the royal family. According to AOL, Markle has been forced to increase her level of security over the past few months. She now has a security guard on hand wherever she goes and uses her own driver when going to and from the Toronto studio.

“Meghan used to have a driver like everyone in the cast, which is supplied by the studio, but now she uses her own driver. She has a security guard on set with her at all times,” the source shared. “She has someone who escorts her to and from home and there is someone with her at all times.”

Markle recently celebrated the 100th episode of Suits with her co-stars. The entire cast was in high spirits at the party, though the topic of Markle’s dating life did not come up. The series is currently filming for the new season and will resume production in September. Before attending the party, Meghan Markle spent 10 days with Prince Harry in London.

Prepare for all the feels. Check out photos of the #Suits cast from the table read of the pilot episode at @atxfestival. A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

While Markle hasn’t said much about her romance with Harry, The Hollywood Gossip reports she isn’t willing to give up her career to marry him. A source claims that Markle doesn’t want to be the next Kate Middleton and isn’t willing to get engaged unless Harry allows her to keep her identity in Hollywood.

For his part, Harry is reportedly being patient with Markle and is willing to wait until she changes her mind. He’s also trying to convince her that she can have a bigger impact on society by joining the royal family. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as though Markle is willing to wait much longer and is on the verge of calling everything off.

This, of course, isn’t the first sign of trouble for the high-profile couple. Last month, rumors surfaced that Harry’s stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, wasn’t getting along with Markle. Sources revealed that Bowles was doing everything in her power to split them up and didn’t think Markle fit in with the rest of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship or their future together. We can only that they get things sorted out before everything falls apart.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]