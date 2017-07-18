Lakers Management Seek Veteran Point Guard To Mentor Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers showed a solid foundation for the future team during the NBA Summer League by winning the title and having Lonzo Ball named MVP on Monday, July 17. However, Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka feel the need to bring in a veteran point guard as a mentor for the rookie.

Adding veteran player will provide the balance in the point guard position for the LA Lakers. Although Ball has shown his potential as a main point guard for the Lakers during the Summer League, he is prone to injury. In the final game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, July 16, he had to sit out due to a strain in his mid-calf.

In order to accelerate his adaptation in a very exhausting schedule of the NBA’s regular season, Lakers management plans to sign a veteran point guard to become a mentor for the 19-year-old player. Johnson and Pelinka have set their eyes on several options to fill in the final spot in the team’s roster, according to SB Nation.

One of the eligible candidates is Derrick Rose, who also drew interest from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the 28-year-old point guard and Milwaukee Bucks have not scheduled any meetings. Therefore, Johnson and Pelinka have the opportunity to initiate a contact with Rose and bring him to Staples Center because of his highly valuable experience.

Another viable option is three-time NBA All-Star veteran point guard Deron Williams. He is reported to be unhappy with his playing time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is seeking for a new team. The 33-year-old player will also become a good mentor for Ball. Furthermore, the Lakers can sign him at a low price for one year to clear the salary caps for the next season. However, other possible options could be the Phoenix Suns’ Ronnie Price or Charlotte Hornets’ Ramon Sessions.

Earlier this month, Lakers have also signed veteran shooting guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope from the Detroit Pistons to a one-year, $18 million deal. Johnson and Pelinka planned to play Caldwell-Pope as a starter alongside Ball. Last season, the 24-year-old only missed six games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Furthermore, Caldwell-Pope is a well-known solid defender, which is helpful for the rookie to develop his defensive skill.

In regard to the veteran point guard, Johnson and Pelinka has not made any decision yet. However, they understand the need for Ball to have a veteran point guard as a mentor in his rookie year.

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]