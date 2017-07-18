Inside Scarlett Johansson’s Summer Love Triangle: ScarJo Is Happily Dating Colin Jost And Kevin Yorn

Scarlett Johansson is back in the dating game with not one but two summer loves! The Avengers star is fresh off her divorce with Romain Dauraic and isn’t ready to settle on one boyfriend just yet.

Radar Online reports that Johansson’s love triangle includes Colin Jost and Kevin Yorn. Johansson and Yorn hooked up in June, and she’s already moved on to Jost since then. The only catch is that Johansson is still dating Yorn.

“She feels liberated again and sees no reason why she needs to choose between these two wonderful guys,” the insider stated. “Scarlett’s told them both she’s not ready for anything serious, she’s not dating anyone exclusively for a while, and they have both accepted it.”

Johansson and Dauraic divorced a few months ago and share one daughter together. After the split, Dauraic tried to get full custody of their child and take her to France because of the actress’s busy schedule in Hollywood. Johansson’s lawyers, however, prevented him from making the move, and Scarlett Johansson assured the court that her daughter is a big part of her life.

“I am so proud to do and I love to do and to be able to show my daughter that and have her come to the workplace and show her I’m an independent woman making it happen is very important for me,” Johansson shared.

Meanwhile, People reports that Johansson and Jost were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in New York last week. The two ate at the Hunting Inn’s Palm restaurant shortly after Jost’s 35th birthday party. The date happened only weeks after the actress was seen holding hands with Yorn in public.

At the time, an insider told People that Johansson and Yorn have been friends for a long time and their romance came naturally. Yorn is Johansson’s entertainment lawyer and has worked with her for a number of years. In 2009, Yorn’s brother, Pete, teamed up with Johansson on an album that produced the single, “Break Up.” Yorn’s previous marriage lasted for nine years.

As far as Jost is concerned, he and Johansson were caught kissing on the set of Saturday Night Live a few months ago. A source claims that their fling has been going on for quite some time, though it isn’t clear if it started before or after the split. That said, a source claims that their romance was not the cause of Johansson’s divorce.

Johansson broke up with Dauriac, a French journalist, in 2015. There’s no telling what will become of Scarlett Johansson’s latest romantic flings, but it is clear that she isn’t looking to settle down in the near future.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]