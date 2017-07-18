Why Is Prince George Always Clad In Shorts? Etiquette Expert Reveals Simple Reason

Prince George didn’t spare Poland from his charm and in a new series of photographs, he could be seen wearing a fine pair of navy shorts as he held onto Prince William’s hand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s firstborn typically sports shorts regardless of the weather and occasion. As reported by The Mirror, etiquette expert William Hanson believes that dressing the young prince in trousers would be “decidedly suburban.”

“Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge.”

The tradition reportedly goes back to the 16th century when boys in the upper classes did not wear trousers until they were eight years old. In 2014, Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief, Ingrid Seward, also told People that Prince William only started wearing full-length trousers when he went to the Ludgrove School at the age of 8.

The family of four is currently on a five-day diplomatic visit to Poland and Germany. It is George’s third time to join a royal tour while the second for Charlotte.

During an event with Polish entrepreneurs, Kate even managed to joke about having more babies. It turned out that the mother-of-two received another gift from the two sisters who produced Whisbear. The 2014 Toy of the Year winner is a bear which functions as a sleeping aid for babies by making sounds that resemble the ones they hear while in the womb.

Two years ago, the sisters mailed a Whisbear for Charlotte. They never had the chance to ask Kate about it, but during the meeting, the Duchess said that the bear was “great.” This time, they gifted her a CD consisting of 10 songs about the joys of motherhood.

Part of the couple’s tour likewise involved visiting a former concentration camp where they met five Holocaust survivors. The camp in Stutthof was the first one established outside the German borders during World War Two. Of the 110,000 inmates that it housed, about 65,000 people were killed.

William and Kate will also visit a Holocaust museum and memorial in Berlin before they return home.

