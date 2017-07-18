Katie Price Considering Career In Medicine, Secretly Training To Be A Paramedic

Katie Price made a startling revelation when she confessed that she’s training to be a paramedic. The former glamour model has been secretly yearning for a career in the medical profession, and she revealed that she was training to be a nurse when she left school.

According to the Mirror, the 39-year-old mother of five has decided to go back down the route of saving lives after going on to become a glamour model and reality star. Katie further said that she was willing to take the five-year course, which one can do while working at the same time.

“I had started training to be a nurse when I left school and I love all that kind of stuff. I start the course soon,” the reality star said.

Aside from wanting to be a paramedic, Katie also chatted about her new single, “I Got U,” which was written by former X-Factor contestant Craig Colton. The Loose Women panelist revealed that she wants to release another track, preferably a ballad, before she hits 40.

“For the next one, I’m going to vocally challenge myself even more to show what I can do, and at Christmas, I’m thinking of bringing one out for charity,” Katie said.

Together with her husband, Kieran Hayler, and their kids, Katie also stars in the reality show My Crazy Life. The glamour model said she wants to have more children, but not at the moment; she has many things coming up this year and can’t afford to be pregnant again just yet. Katie also hinted that she has some big TV appearances coming up.

Recently, the reality star took to Instagram to share a video of her big Sunday dinner cookout for her family. The video showed massive pots of vegetables, trays of potatoes, and a lot of meat as she prepared a Sunday roast with all the trimmings. CelebsNow reports that despite Katie’s love for big Sunday dinners, she still manages to stay in shape and even shared her daily food diary.

According to the Mirror, Price is also gearing up for her ninth boob job; she plans to undergo breast reduction before her landmark birthday in May. From 32GG, Katie wants to drop her bust size to a 30D since, according to a source from My Crazy Life, the star “thinks her current chest size is too big and makes her look fat.”

Katie first went under the knife in 1998 to boost her natural size B to a fuller cup C and has since then continuously enhanced her bust until reaching an eye-popping 32G. With her planned breast reduction, the reality star aims to have a modest size to have a more “demure” look.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]