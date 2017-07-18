Daenerys Targaryen Actor Emilia Clarke: Mother Of Dragons Is Now A Fashion Icon

The HBO television series Game Of Thrones has returned to our screens for Season 7. Sunday’s season premiere saw Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, return to Westeros with a huge army, as she sets out to regain the Iron Throne. In many ways, this is the moment that Game Of Thrones fans have been waiting for but it seems that it isn’t just fans of George RR Martin’s epic fable who are excited by the Mother of Dragons return. Apparently, fashion designers are getting in on the act, and Daenerys Targaryen has become something of a fashion icon.

According to the Telegraph, fashion designers are desperate to evoke the spirit of the Khaleesi in their new collections. Daenerys is every inch the warrior queen, and as such, she represents the image of strong and powerful women. It is claimed that designers like Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen, and even Givenchy, have been inspired by Game Of Thrones “haute-medieval aesthetic.” Hooded capes, regal velvet gowns, and filigreed, feather-shouldered battle dresses all make an appearance in the fashion collections.

Billboard recognizes the importance that fashion plays in the Game Of Thrones aesthetic. They call Daenerys’ costume in the Season 7 premiere “a definite statement of intent.” As the Mother of Dragons arrives back in Westeros, she has replaced her soft pastel colored delicate dresses, and is now dressed, head to toe, in black. This, they claim, is a clear indication that Daenerys means business. She has returned to Westeros and means to dominate.

Game Of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen Is Dressed For War

In an interview with Racked, Game Of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton reveals that the main character’s clothing gives many clues to how the show will develop. It’s important to remember that Season 7 of Game Of Thrones takes us further into unknown territory. The end of Season 5 exhausted the source material that came from George RR Martin’s series of books. Game of Thrones is probably unique, in that the TV series will be complete before the final books are released, so fans are desperate for any clue as to how the story will develop.

Clapton revealed that ” very few elements of the key players’ costumes — from fabrics to embroideries to metalwork — are chosen without some sort of reason.”

It isn’t just Daenerys Targaryen’s mode of dress that is important, she is also wearing a “chain of command,” with dragons’ heads on it. Clapton says “It’s a precursor to the crown. It’s a very symbolic piece of jewelry. It’s a definite statement of intent.”

In other Game of Thrones news, the Express reports that playing Daenerys Targaryen is earning actor Emilia Clarke a cool $2.5 million per episode for the final two seasons of the hit show. Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones five top stars, are now among the highest paid actors in TV history.

