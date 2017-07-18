Mindy Kaling Pregnant: Is ‘The Office’ Co-Star B.J. Novak The Father?

It was revealed this week that Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child and The Office fans are pretty much losing their minds speculating that her former co-star B.J. Novak could be the baby’s father.

Fans of the NBC show, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, quickly ran to social media after the big news was announced to speculate that Kaling and Novak could potentially be welcoming their first child into the world together.

As fans will remember, Mindy and B.J.’s characters Kelly and Ryan dated on and off for years on the comedy, where they both also served as executive producers, while their romance then spread off screen after they worked together on the show.

The two dated for two years from 2005 until 2007 and have remained on friendly terms ever since, even walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, and now The Office fans are hoping that the twosome may now be officially back together and about to become parents.

A slew of social media users flocked to Twitter to make their feelings about the former couple very clear by posting jokey memes and comments about the possibility of B.J. being the father of Mindy’s baby, though both have stayed tight-lipped about the news.

“If B.J. Novak isn’t the father of Mindy Kaling’s child then what’s the point of all this?” @mosaicbroknhart wrote after hearing the news, while @4footmonsta joked online, “If B.J. isn’t Mindy’s baby daddy I’m going to cry.”

“If B.J. is not the father of Mindy’s baby, I’m going to flip a table,” @megoneillu8 then wrote on the social media site after hearing the Mindy Project star’s pregnancy announcement. “@bjnovak @mindykaling, sorry for being invasive.”

“We have all taken so many Ls this past year, PLEASE universe, let B.J. be the father of Mindy’s baby,” @SamParkerParker added of the former couple potentially expecting their first child together in the coming months.

Other fans then joked that if Kaling doesn’t decide to publicly reveal the father of her unborn child that they would continue to assume Novak is the baby’s dad.

“Mindy actually is pregnant + she doesn’t reveal the father I think we should all collectively agree to just assume/pretend it’s BJ,” Twitter user @HegyesJoe tweeted of Novak following Kaling’s pregnancy announcement.

Kaling has not yet publicly commented on the pregnancy news, though E! News reported on July 18 that the actress is expecting her first child and described discovering that she is pregnant as being “an unexpected surprise” for the star.

The pregnancy report was then confirmed by Gossip Cop, though the outlet claimed that they had reached out to a rep for the star who declined to comment on the news.

Kaling and Novak are also yet to officially comment on fans’ rampant speculation and hopeful tweets suggesting The Office star could be the baby’s father.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]