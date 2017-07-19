‘Suits’ Season 7 Episode 8 Marks The 100th Episode Of USA Network Series, What’s In Store For Fans?

Suits Season 7 Episode 2 just recently wrapped up but fans are already anticipating for Episode 8 which marks the 100th episode of the American legal drama television series. With the USA Network show about to celebrate this amazing milestone, viewers are definitely expecting to see something big.

Suits premiered on June 23, 2011 and has slowly become one of those binge-worthy shows on the small screen. Although the series’ concept is not something unique and unheard of, viewers quickly got hooked with the USA Network show’s twists and turns.

Unlike the other law firm-related television series, the story follows a talented college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who was hired by a self-proclaimed best closer in New York City Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) despite not having a license to practice law. The thought of Mike’s secret to be eventually caught and revealed kept the viewers on the edge of their seats every episode.

The 100th episode of the series, Suits Season 7 Episode 8, is scheduled to air on August 30, 2017. Although the creator Aaron Korsh already celebrated the milestone in advance by bringing all the main cast at ATX Television Festival for a live read-through of the series’ pilot script, nothing was said about what’s in store for the viewers in the highly-anticipated episode.

However, it has been suggested that Suits Season 7 Episode 8 may feature some sort of a flashback about what already transpired in the earlier seasons. The said flashback will probably connect the similarities and differences between what happened before and what is currently happening in this season.

As of writing, there is still no word from the cast and crew regarding the 100th episode. For now, Aaron Korsh remained tight-lipped as to what viewers can expect from Suits Season 7 Episode 8.

Suits also stars Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane), and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen). Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) was one of the regular casts but is no longer part of the show following her departure in Suits Season 6.

Suits Season 7 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]