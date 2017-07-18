‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Justin Makes A Generous Move To Help Adrienne, But Will It Get Anjelica To Back Off?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 18 tease that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will make a generous move to help his loved ones. However, will it get Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) to back off? Could his offer soften Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) feelings for her ex-husband even more, causing the two to get closer?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Justin Kiriakis will try to help the people he cares about, mainly his ex-wife, Adrienne. As fans know, Anjelica has called in the loan and if it is not paid in full, she can take The Spectator. So far, Adrienne and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) are at a loss on how to stop Anjelica’s plan. However, Justin is willing to do whatever he can to help.

Sneak peek photos from SoapHub show Justin meeting with a mysterious man. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal he is a banker. Other images show that same man meeting with Adrienne and Jennifer. Could Justin be using his connections to get a large loan in order to pay off Anjelica? Sometimes banks will buy loans from other financial institutions. Could Justin be trying to get the banker to make Anjelica an offer she can’t refuse?

Even though Anjelica wants The Spectator’s loan paid in full, her motivation isn’t money. Morgan Fairchild’s character has a long history with Adrienne. Her goal isn’t to get cash, it is to get revenge. Even though Justin does have a good idea, it won’t work. In order to hurt Adrienne, she has to lose something that is important to her, which is the newspaper.

The noble offer will probably mean a lot to the breast cancer survivor. DOOL spoilers previously teased that Justin and Adrienne will have an embrace. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) just happens to walk in and goes into a jealous rage when he sees the former spouses so close. Even though Lucas and Adrienne are married now, there are signs that Justin may win back his ex-wife.

As previously reported, Wally Kurth recently explained that Justin has never given up on his former bride. It caused a lot of fans to speculate that eventually, the two might find their way back into each other’s arms.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What is Justin planning to do to help Adrienne? How will Anjelica be dealt with and what is the future of Lucas Horton’s marriage?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]