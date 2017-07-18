BLACKPINK 2017 Comeback: Park Myung Soo Smitten By Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, And Lisa’s Beauty

BLACKIPINK took the K-pop world by storm after they officially debuted on August 8, 2016. Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa are known for their fashion-forward styles and their undeniable visuals. In fact, even the veteran DJ and comedian, Park Myung Soo, took notice of the beauties.

The YG Entertainment girl group is busy promoting their comeback single, “As If It’s You Last” on TV and radio shows. While appearing on KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show, the host could not contain himself and commented on the BLACKPINK members’ visuals.

Park Myung Soo kept the interview light and fun where he inserted jokes that made everyone burst into laughter. However, the 46-year-old star noted that Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa are the “prettiest” among the idols that he has seen.

“You are the prettiest among the idols that I’ve seen.”

The hype and demand for BLACKPINK are getting stronger by the minute. The last time a Korean girl group got this much love from K-pop fans was at the peak of 2NE1’s career. Now that CL, Park Bom, and Sandara Park have officially left the music scene as a group after Minzy’s exit, it appears that Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa took over 2NE1’s usual top spot.

[RADIO] 170717 BLACKPINK on KBS Cool FM Park Myungsoo's Radio Showhttps://t.co/OygX9gt5Vv pic.twitter.com/C8X8klfHmT — YGD for BLACKPINK (@YGDreamers) July 18, 2017

2NE1 was one of the most successful Korean girl groups ever, but the YG Entertainment girl group’s career was certainly not all rainbows and butterflies. The group faced some controversies along the way, from Bom’s drug scandal to CL’s comments about Asian women. 2NE1 definitely had a tough time despite their success.

But the most heartbreaking news was definitely Minzy’s departure from 2NE1. Since then, CL, Bom, and Dara have been doing their own solo projects, leaving a free spot for other groups to fill in, and BLACKPINK happily took that spot.

After all whispers and speculations regarding the status of 2NE1, YG Entertainment eventually confirmed the disbandment of the group.

Being in the same company, YG Entertainment, it’s not unusual that people will compare BLACKPINK and 2NE1. Although the group’s experiences are definitely far to compare, fans are seeing the potential in Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa to be the next best thing. After their debut last year, BLACKPINK has been dominating the charts and can definitely be considered as a K-pop group to watch out for.

[Featured Image by Delicato JJ|Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and Resized |CC BY 4.0]