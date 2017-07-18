‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: New Trailer Drops Big Reveals On Upcoming Episodes

Adult Swim’s latest trailer of Rick and Morty is nothing short of thrilling. Truth be told, the animated science fiction series just gave away generous spoilers on the new episodes of Season 3.

Earlier this week, Rick and Morty Season 3 released an artistic teaser of the show on its official YouTube channel. Titled “Rick and Morty Exquisite Corpse,” the short clip teased a series of horrible and crazy events in the upcoming episodes of Rick and Morty.

The video, which was over three minutes, definitely impressed avid fans of the show, gaining over a million views in just a few hours. According to reports, the latest trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 was the longest teaser to date and was directed by the creative animator Matt Taylor.

In the clip, Rick and Morty can be seen busy at the garage/laboratory. After preparing a blue mixture in a test tube, Rick asked his grandson to keep it on the shelf and reminded him to be careful not to drop it.

Despite responding confidently that he will not drop the flask, Morty ended up breaking the container, leaving Rick in a big dismay. The next scenes showed various clips of the two major characters in their different forms and unimaginable deaths.

Meanwhile, show creator Dan Harmon explained the real reason behind Rick and Morty Season 3’s sizeable hiatus. Harmon revealed that the major delay of the current season was caused by the amount of time it took for them to write the script. Apparently, they were meticulous in creating the storyline to ensure that the third installment is better than the previous ones.

When Rick and Morty Season 3 returns on July 30, fans will see its second episode titled “Rickmancing the Stone.” According to reports, the upcoming chapter might see the love interests of the grandfather and grandson tandem.

There were claims that the next episode will follow the storyline of the movie Romancing the Stone, thus, fans might be able to get a glimpse of Rick and Morty’s romantic side.

Rick’s transformation into a pickle is also expected when the hit series returns on TV. There are speculations that the evil Morty will make a comeback for some serious threats as well.

Rick and Morty Season 3 premiered unannounced on April Fool’s Day. The comedy-drama has 13 episodes left and is highly possible to be renewed for another season.

