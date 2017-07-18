Meet CarriRo! This New Sushi Delivery Robot Is Revolutionizing How People Get Food Delivered!

The Japanese now have an autonomous alternative to the usual food delivery options that are going to make sushi lovers all over the world quite jealous. Starting next month, CarriRo Delivery, the new sushi delivery robot, is being introduced. CarriRo promises to modernize the delivery process.

Created by Tokyo-based robotics company ZMP, the red, three-foot delivery robot CarriRo is shaped a bit like a “bus,” has headlights for late night deliveries, and can travel up to 3.7 miles per hour. The sushi restaurant can just pop the boxes of sushi into CarriRo, shut the doors, and it is off to deliver to the hungry customer!

Using carefully placed cameras and sensors in the robot, it can traverse to the delivery destination and arrive with the food looking perfect. According to SoraNews24, via Food&Wine, the CarriRo can deliver enough sushi for up to 60 people!

At this time, they intend on just using CarriRo to deliver sushi in office parks, and eventually build up to sidewalks, and presumably, streets like delivery robots in other parts of the world. Currently, sidewalk laws in Japan have not been updated to include robotic deliveries. CarriRo will presumably expand the delivery of sushi, once such definitive laws are set into place.

This little delivery robot is carrying a belly full of sushi https://t.co/CeRGuoSwfn pic.twitter.com/PG7Vh0RwwW — Engadget (@engadget) July 17, 2017

Last year Inquisitr reported on DRU, the pizza delivery robot introduced by Domino’s. Developed in Australia, DRU, which stands for Domino’s Robotic Unit, had been co-created with state-of-the-art military technology in order to keep the contents inside of the robot, as well as the robot itself, secure. It should also be noted that DRU is about three times as fast as CarriRo, going over 12 miles per hour.

There is no information on the security of CarriRo, or if ZMP intends on increasing the speed of the sushi delivering robot. It is very possible that ZMP has limited the speed of the robot as it is currently set at a safe pace for an office park.

How successful will sushi driving robots be in Japan? It appears likely this robot trend is already culturally accepted and the use of robots is going to keep increasing based on reports of other planned uses of robots in Japan to solve even more pressing problems than food delivery.

According to the NPR podcast, Planet Money, the Japanese do not plan on solving their nanny shortage problem by loosening up visas to invite more unskilled foreigners to move to Japan to work in daycare facilities. Instead, they are waiting until robot technology improves enough to have nanny robots solve their serious daycare problem. When that is resolved, Japanese women will again be free to leave their children and be part of the workforce again.

What do you think of the CarriRo, the sushi delivery robot?

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF]