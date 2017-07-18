Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter Following His ‘GoT’ Cameo Criticisms, Singer Heading To ‘The Simpsons’ Next

Ed Sheeran appeared in the Game of Thrones Season 7 pilot episode as a singing soldier, but his HBO stint was met with mixed reactions –some vile – which prompted him to quit Twitter.

Some remarks even suggested that it would be pleasing for White Walkers to devour Ed’s character. Earlier this month, the “Shape of You” crooner talked about staying away from the social media site because some comments “ruin” his day. He talked about assigning someone to look after his account.

Nonetheless, if there’s one site Ed appears to fancy, it’s the photo-sharing platform Instagram. He continues to share photos on his account where he likewise revealed that he’s heading to Springfield next.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The English pop star will lend his voice to a musician character named Brendan. Lisa immediately finds herself attracted to Brendan. The episode that will feature Ed is titled “Haw-Haw Land” which is reminiscent of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land.

Executive producer Al Jean shared interesting details about Ed’s cameo to Entertainment Weekly.

“He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent. There’s actually a love triangle forming as well with Nelson, who tries to impress Lisa with his singing talent.”

They thought of inviting Ed to Springfield because he is a self-confessed The Simpsons fan who even possesses a Blinky tattoo. Ed immediately agreed to the idea and the recording took place over the phone while he was in England.

The 29th season of The Simpsons will premiere on Oct. 1.

Despite his small screen appearances, Ed’s priority is still his music. In an attempt to prevent profiteering sites from taking advantage of his forthcoming shows, he recently canceled around 10,000 tickets for his Wembley Stadium performances next year.

Such tickets were originally priced between £49 ($64) and £88 ($115), but several sites would re-sell them for up to £1,000 ($1,300) each ticket. After the cancellation, the tickets were quickly put back on sale.

Ed’s team partnered with fan-to-fan reselling site Twickets “where the price of tickets is never more than the original face value.” The goal is to help fans steer clear from sites that place astronomical markups on the tickets.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]