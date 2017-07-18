Jamie Dornan Takes A Break From Dakota Johnson To Work With Peter Dinklage

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson may have been in the industry for more than 10 years, but they are mostly known for portraying Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the mega-successful Fifty Shades franchise. Although their team-up is well received by fans, the Irish actor is taking a time off from his leading lady to work with a Game of Thrones Season 7 actor.

After the erotic novel-turned-movie became a part of his life for a couple of years, Jamie Dornan is leaving the Fifty Shades trilogy behind him to do some hard-hitting roles. The 35-year-old actor is set to release a new movie with Peter Dinklage, My Dinner with Hervé.

Unlike his iconic Fifty Shades role, Christian Grey, who was highly powerful and successful, Jamie Dornan’s character in the new movie is a struggling journalist.

HBO has previously shared the first photo of Jamie Dornan (Danny Tate) and Peter Dinklage (Herve Villechaize) for My Dinner with Hervé. The Fifty Shades Freed actor was seen sitting on the back seat of an open pink and white car, while the Game of Thrones Season 7 star stood near him wearing an interesting floral button-down shirt and a pair of white pants.

It is widely known that the Fifty Shades films are based on E. L. James’ popular novels. My Dinner with Hervé, on the other hand, is based on the real life story of Herve Villechaize. The French actor suffered from proportionate dwarfism and starred in a couple of movies before taking his own life back in 1993 at the age of 50.

Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage’s new team-up, My Dinner with Hervé, will hit Irish cinemas later this year.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan is not the only one moving on from the Fifty Shades franchise. His on-screen love, Dakota Johnson, also dropped her iconic role to work on an indie film with Shia LaBeouf, The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The 27-year-old actress was recently spotted hanging out with her dad in Savannah, GA. after taking a day off from filming the new flick. Dakota enjoyed a nice stroll with Don Johnson and his wife on Sunday while running errands at the same time.

[Featured Image by Daniel Reinhardt/AP Images]