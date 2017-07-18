‘Splatoon’ Anime In The Works, CoroCoro YouTube Bringing Popular Turf Battles To Life In Time For ‘Splatoon 2’

A Splatoon anime is in the works thanks to CoroCoro, and fans can’t get enough of the Squid Sisters as well as Splatoon 2 characters Pearl and Marina who are taking over their social media feed.

Dubbing the turf war as relatively the “most memorable” IPS by Nintendo, US Gamer reported that the “world of squids” will soon be featured in a series of animated shorts starting August 12, just in time for the release of Splatoon 2.

Citing a social media post from Sankichi Hinodeya, the outlet revealed that the manga creator shared a peek of the CoroCoro issue with Splatoon as its theme that will come out together with Splatoon 2 on July 21.

According to Nintendo Wire, CoroCoro unleashed the manga based on the Nintendo’s Splatoon in 2015 and introduced a story to the widely played team-based third person shooter video game. Now, the same group that delivered the comic magazine is working on a Splatoon anime that will be available on their YouTube channel next month.

While there has been no word on whether or not the web-based animated series will be subbed or dubbed in English, US Gamer reveals that an English version of the manga is already being printed by Viz Media featuring the four main characters, each named after their attire: Goggles-Kun, Glasses-Kun, Headphones-Chan, and Knit Cap-Chan.

The outlet also noted that Nintendo’s participation in the production of the Splatoon anime remains uncertain, although the company dropped hints about it during their annual shareholders’ meeting in June, per a previous report.

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga on social media as the beginning of Splatoon 2 draws near. In fact, they can’t seem to get enough of the popular Squid Sisters, Callie and Marie, who act as the host of every Splatoon turf war.

Of course, this year’s pair, Pearl and Marina, are also getting attention on social media, with Polygon dubbing the former as the game’s “punching bag.”

“It’s as if fans have to bring Pearl down so that they can keep pumping Marina up. Splatoon has always been a series about choosing sides, and picking between the idols has become the game’s first battle. Even Pearl and Marina are inclined to dig into each other; such is the way of the Splatfest,” the outlet noted.

Some fans also made lovely art based on the two Splatoon 2 characters and shared it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, others just want to bring the characters to life through cosplay.

With that said, a Splatoon anime is bound to get attention with the launch of the famous online turf war drawing near. Do you agree? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dan R. Krauss/Getty Images]