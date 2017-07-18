Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, and mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump is continuing on her yacht vacation in St. Tropez amidst another scandal involving her children. Ivana Trump, 68, has been on an extended vacation with ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi, 44, while Donald Trump Jr. is under increasing scrutiny and daughter Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner has also been dragged into the investigation involving dealings with the Russian government. In addition to Donald Trump Jr.’s problems, Ivana Trump also missed granddaughter Arabella Kushner’s sixth birthday party this weekend.

However, maybe Ivana Trump is still stinging that she has not gotten the call from “The Donald” for the ambassadorship for the Czech Republic? Ivana has a number of companies and brands but spends much of her time on her yacht in places like St. Tropez and Ibiza. Ivana Trump reportedly made it clear to Donald that she wants the ambassadorship, even telling the press she was ready and able.

“I will suggest that I be ambassador for [sic] the Czech Republic.”

However, if the Czech Republic has their way, Ivana Trump will not be the American ambassador to their country. Back in the eighties when the country was having troubles, the former Czech Foreign Minister came to New York to ask Donald and Ivana for help.

“When I was in New York, we had an appointment in a hotel that belonged to Donald Trump and I asked Ivana Trump for a contribution. She answered: ‘No way!’ This basically ended our conversation.”

Ivana Trump says that her home base is still in New York City, but she does travel extensively, and in the summer she spends time on her yacht. With Donald Jr. now in the news, many people are asking questions about Jr.’s mother, Ivana. But it’s possible that Ivana rushing in to be by Donald Jr.’s side is not the best idea considering that she still has many business interests in Eastern Europe. Ivana currently owns a large share of Croatia’s second largest newspaper.

But Ivana isn’t entirely behind the scenes, as she occasionally makes television appearances, but mostly in Europe. Ivana Trump was a contestant on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2010 but did not win. Ivana Trump’s net worth is said to be $60 million.

One of Ivana Trump’s current projects is a memoir of sorts about the way she raised her three children called Raising Trump to be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. However, with both of her sons, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. under investigation, the timing might be a bit off.

The theme of her book is the skills she taught her children.

“[Ivana] reflects on her extraordinary life and the raising of her three children—Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—and recounts the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up.”

The idea for the book about parenting came up in the fall when Ivana’s former husband Donald Trump was still running for office, but her children Donald, Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all on board with the project.

“We are immensely proud of our mother and excited for the publication of her new book, Raising Trump., She is an amazing mom, teacher, and inspiration to all of us. We are incredibly grateful to have grown up in such a loving and close family.”

Are you surprised that Ivana Trump isn’t back in the United States to support her children, especially Donald Trump, Jr.? Will you read Ivana Trump’s parenting book?

