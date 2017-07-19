‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Has A Message To Those Suffering From Infertility

Before having her first daughter and the quintuplets, Danielle Busby of the reality show OutDaughtered suffered from infertility. Having gone through that challenging journey, Busby provides a voice to those who are still struggling to conceive.

Statistics show that infertility has become a common medical issue among couples and nearly half of them have sought medical assistance just to get pregnant. Still, this is a sensitive topic to talk about, and many do not openly speak about their struggles because they feel shame about it. Romper looked at the key messages based on Danielle’s story.

First is that it is normal to wonder why you have to struggle. Busby shared on her blog a moment when she asked the following.

“WHY?!?! Why must we go through all this again?! WHY does it have to be so hard for people who love children and who can raise them in a loving home?!?! WHY US!?! WHAT is God teaching US this time?! WHAT are we supposed to LEARN this time around?!”

The OutDaughtered star added that there are surely many questions you would ask and never get answers for. But what you needed sometimes is to just express what you are feeling and cry out to the Lord.

Going through fertility treatments can be exhausting, stressful, time-consuming, and not to mention, costly. They can weigh you down and make you feel more frustrated than ever. Busby said you can decide to take a break from trying, and it is okay. It takes perseverance to continue with this journey, but hold on to what you want. The Busbys want to have a big family, so they didn’t give up on trying.

Finally, it helps to remember that you are not alone in this journey, according to Busby. There are many couples out there experiencing the same thing. If you can be like Busby, you can provide a voice to them and encourage them to come forward so they would not have to deal with their situation alone.

Danielle and her husband Adam Busby struggled with infertility, but with their perseverance, they finally have their eldest daughter Blayke, 6. They wanted to have a big family and tried to conceive again. Much to their surprise, they were given quintuplets—Olivia, Hazel, Parker, Ava, and Riley. The Busby daughters were all conceived through intrauterine insemination (IUI).

The family stars on TLC’s OutDaughtered, which just returned for its Season 3 last week. The quints are now 2-years-old.

