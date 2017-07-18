Is Kate Middleton Pushing For Baby No. 3? Duchess Of Cambridge Jokes About Having More Babies During Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may already have their hands full with two adorable children — 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte — but the royal couple seems to want another addition to their family.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton joined Prince William at The Heart, where she gushed about her two children. The 35-year-old royal attended the event that serves as a workshop for digital and start-ups in Warsaw, Poland.

During the event, Kate was gifted with several toys, including a couple of cuddly items designed for newborn babies. Given that her children are already toddlers, the Duchess of Cambridge still politely accepted the presents.

Kate then looked over at her husband and joked, “We will just have to have more babies!”

According to reports, Kate received the toys from the company Whisbear, who specializes in products designed to comfort newborn babies by replicating sounds of the womb.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also gifted with a T-shirt that reads, “i’mperfect.” Apparently, the message encourages mothers not to worry about living up to high expectations, especially first-time moms.

Julia Sielicka-Jastrzebska, co-founder of the toy company, commented on Kate’s baby remarks, adding that the Duchess made the joke after learning that the toys were intended for children younger than Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“We gave the Duchess some presents for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She said they should have more babies, and they laughed.”

It’s no secret that the members of the royal family usually receive hundreds of presents from all over the world. In fact, when the late Princess Diana threw a baby shower, she received hundreds and hundreds of gifts. The Princess of Wales had to send out thank-you letters to everyone who gifted her during the event.

Kate Middleton also experienced the same thing, even to date. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly continues to receive presents for her toddlers, which she and the royal family appreciate.

The royal family kicked off their summer tour in Poland and Germany. Prince George and Princess Charlotte instantly captured the hearts of many as soon as they touched down in Warsaw.

The trip marks Prince George’s third royal tour and second for Princess Charlotte. However, Kensington Palace already confirmed that the prince and princess will only be seen in public on a couple of occasions over the course of the week.

Apparently, they will be taken cared of by the royal nanny while Kate and William fulfill their official engagements.

The family receives a warm welcome as they touch down for #RoyalVisitPoland ???????? pic.twitter.com/qwQsTfJkJL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]