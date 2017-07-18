Kylie Jenner Told To Wear A ‘Bigger Size’ As She Poses In Too Small Bikini Top

Kylie Jenner’s followers seem to have had enough of her attributing her curvier figure to things other than plastic surgery.

The 19-year-old shared several images to Facebook promoting her new collection of swimwear on Monday and commenters did not hold back when it came to sharing their opinions.

Jenner is seen posing in a bright pink bikini as the bottom of her breasts hang out. And it seems some of Kylie’s 2o million followers did not appreciate seeing so much of the teen as they told her to wear a bigger size bikini top.

“Um…that top doesn’t fit honey. You might want to try a bigger size.”

Another commenter said they have no hate towards the Kardashian-Jenner family, but find Kylie’s top to be ill-fitted for her body.

“I have no hate towards the Kardashians [what] so ever… But isn’t the bathing suit supposed to fit you properly aha you know, actually cover your [breasts]!?”

But the comments didn’t stop there as others pointed out it appears Jenner has undergone plastic surgery to increase her bust size as the difference is hard to deny.

“She totally got them done. There’s no doubt.”

Some credited Kylie’s size issue to her rumored plastic surgery as they stated her chest is now too large to properly fit into a bikini top.

Of course, there were also the usual comments calling the new Kendall and Kylie swimwear collection cheap looking and over-priced.

“Way too expensive for something that is cheaply made!!”

It seems Kylie will continue to have her fair share of haters no matter what she does— even when it’s something as simple as posing in a swimsuit.

However, a few of her Facebook followers did come to her defense as they stated she looks amazing and most people would love to have a body like hers.

Others defended her revealing photos as they called out those who said Jenner is showing too much skin in the promotional images.

“Does a SWIMSUIT shoot and people say why she showing her body….? Y’all sound dumb.”

GQ @gqmexico @gq_germany @mrmikerosenthal A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Kylie’s swimsuit shoot comes at the same time of her GQ Mexico launch, as reported by the Daily Mail. For this shoot, Jenner is seen posing in a revealing nude-colored bikini as she once again shows off her cleavage.

“The 19-year-old left little to the imagination in a skimpy grey bikini as she posed flawlessly next to a pile of rustic wood logs.”

Daily Mail stated Kylie is seen with minimal makeup as she lets her “natural beauty” shine, but it seems some people would disagree given the amount of plastic surgery rumors the teen is facing.

In fact, one of the site’s readers said the only thing Kylie seems to have going for her is her looks, and those are already fading.

“Poor girl. The only thing she has going for her is her looks which seems to be fading already.”

While some may debate whether or not Jenner is attractive or has had plastic surgery, it’s clear the cosmetics mogul is indeed capitalizing on her looks as she continues to use her assets to promote brands.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]