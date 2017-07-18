‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Confronts Devon, Ravi Drops A Bomb On Ashley, And Adam Newman Rumors

Young and the Restless spoilers tease romantic confrontations. Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are together but something is lacking in their relationship. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) is going to be the bearer of some bad news which will hit Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hard. With everything going on in Genoa City, rumors surrounding Adam Newman’s return continue to heat up.

Matters of the Heart

Mariah has been keeping her cool about the entire affair involving Devon and Hilary. However, she will not be able to contain her doubts and insecurities anymore. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal she is going to take a bold step to know where she stands in Devon’s heart. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out Devon is not over Hilary yet. Mariah couldn’t ignore what’s happening any longer, and she will ask Devon how he feels about her.

Spoilers suggest Mariah will ask Devon to tell the truth, hoping he is harboring feelings for her too. Devon can’t help but be concerned about how Hilary is doing but he is trying to deny any lingering emotion for the woman. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Devon won’t be able to give Mariah a straight answer right away.

Harsh Truths

Dina (Marla Adams), Ashley, and Jack (Peter Bergman) have been making an effort to bond with each other. Ashley and Jack are focused on making Dina see reason and to find a way to reduce Graham’s (Max Shippee) influence on her. Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday tease Dina will confront Jack about the way he is treating her. Jack will convey his apologies to her mother but anger will blind Dina to reason. As their argument continues, Dina will slap Jack.

If Jack received a slap from her mother, Ashley will receive some bad news through Ravi. Spoilers tease Ravi is going to talk to Ashley about a serious matter. Ashley will wonder what the problem is all about. Young and the Restless spoilers hint Ravi is going to tell Ashley the matter doesn’t concern work, and it is personal. Ravi will give Ashley another clue about what he needs to tell her –it involves Dina.

Dina’s reappearance in Genoa city has been a big surprise, and she has been harboring a lot of secrets. While Dina may look tough, she has been showing signs of mental problems hinting dementia. The reason she needs Graham around has not been revealed yet although there are speculations she might need the man should her mental faculties leave her. Irrespective of the news, Ashley is going to brace herself for a big blow in Wednesday’s episode of Young and the Restless.

Young and the Restless Upcoming Storylines

The Newman family is currently in trouble. Victor punched Nick after his son tried to sabotage Nikki’s concert. Meanwhile, Nikki fled with Jack and the kiss between the two hints more romantic turmoil. In the middle of all the commotion, Victor could reveal the truth involving Christian’s paternity. Chelsea has been keeping a huge secret from Nick, and Victor can use this to hurt his son.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick’s feud escalates and a juicy story falls into Hilary’s lap! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XNOwJf2jSG pic.twitter.com/t8ftV1zdUq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 18, 2017

The truth involving Christian has been hushed since Adam Newman was killed off. There are clues hinting Adam survived, and there have been speculations on his comeback. With how the story is going, a recast might happen soon. Adam Newman’s return would help tie up loose ends, and the character has always been a fan favorite. While there are major changes happening in the Young and the Restless, there has been no confirmation on Adam Newman’s return. Young and the Restless spoilers have been suggesting Adam will show up in Genoa City soon, and it would be exciting if showrunners decide to bring him back.

TODAY: Victor reaches his breaking point and Jack plays the hero. #YR pic.twitter.com/sSendERlZK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]