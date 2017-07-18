‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Horton Getting Big Story, Multigenerational ‘Embarrassment Of Riches’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next few months were revealed in Ron Carlivati’s interview with Soap Opera Digest. The new header teased that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is getting a big story. He didn’t hint too many details, but did tease that it was multigenerational and he would have an embarrassment of riches.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect in future episodes of the NBC soap opera.

Lucas has been a character on Days Of Our Lives for years. Even though there is a lot that could be done with his character, the former writers didn’t give Dattilo much material. The biggest storyline he has had lately is his romance with Adrienne (Judi Evans). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lucas is going to get jealous when he sees Adrienne and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) together. However, there is something else in Lucas’ future.

In Carlivati’s six-page interview with the magazine, he teased what he has planned for several of the Salem residents. Expect veteran characters to get more screen time. As for Lucas, he has a huge story coming up.

“Lucas is getting a big story and I am looking forward to it. You have an embarrassment of riches. That said, it’s multigenerational.”

When the new head writer said an “embarrassment of riches,” that could imply anything. The phrase means to have an overabundance of resources or so much of a good thing that one doesn’t know what to do with it.

As fans know, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is coming back to Salem and will be seen on television screens in October. Around that same time, Chandler Massey is also coming back. However, Carlivati teased not to assume he will be reprising the role of Will Horton, who died by the hands of murderous Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). That doesn’t mean Massey will be playing another character, just that viewers need to keep an open mind.

There are many other characters coming back to Days Of Our Lives. There are even a few that have not been announced yet. Could all of these returns be part of Lucas’ storyline, especially with his dead son, Will? Fans will just have to wait and see what the new head writer has up his sleeve.

What do you think of Lucas Horton getting a big storyline? Do you have any Days Of Our Lives theories based on the clues that Ron Carlivati teased?

