‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Season 7, Episode 2, ‘Stormborn’ — Arya Stark Reunites With Direwolf Nymeria

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2 (“Stormborn”) spoilers (July 23) tease a general uneasiness about Queen Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) return to Westeros that will spark huge battles in the near future. The official HBO trailer for Season 7, Episode 2 also promises the long-awaited reunion between Arya Stark and her beloved direwolf, Nymeria.

“Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros,” reads the official HBO synopsis for Episode 2.

Queen Cersei is particularly worried about Daenerys’ return to Westeros with two armies, the Ironborn and the Dothraki. She warns her people about the danger.

“Mad King’s daughter will destroy the realm,” Cersei declares seated on her throne.

Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart) also warns Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that a “Targaryen cannot be trusted.”

Cersei (Lena Headey) and Yohn Royce set to work inciting opposition to the Targaryens across Westeros, but Cersei faces challenges in her effort to come up with a plan in consultation with her allies.

Meanwhile, Daenerys prepares her plan to conquer the Seven Kingdoms with Queen Yara Greyjoy (Gema Whelan) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) having joined her Dragonstone war council.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) makes important discoveries about Dragonstone and dragonglass. We should expect Jon and Daenerys to meet up because Jon needs dragonglass in the coming war with the Night King; only a dragonglass dagger can kill a White Walker.

When Daenerys meets her ally Yara, she brags about a massive army, fleet, and dragons about to “hit Kings Landing.”

Arya Stark opened up Sunday’s premiere episode of Game of Thrones with a bloodletting scene. She slaughters the entire Frey family and then later meets Ed Sheeran in the woods.

However, the most exciting revelation from the Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2 preview comes when it teases a reunion between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and her long-lost direwolf, Nymeria. Arya had forced Nymeria to flee for her life in Season 1. We see Arya in the preview looking shocked after she is confronted by a wolf which many fans immediately assumed to be Nymeria.

On the next #GameOfThrones, the wolves return. Or, rather, one wolf does. Welcome back, Queen Nymeria. pic.twitter.com/umRgwvdug7 — Ros (@GameOverRos) July 17, 2017

The direwolf is obviously not Jon Snows’ albino direwolf, Ghost, the only other direwolf remaining on the show after Bran lost Summer and Ned Stark killed Sansa’s direwolf, Lady. Thus, we may safely assume that it is indeed Nymeria.

Arya was forced to make Nymeria run away to escape the Lannisters after she attacked Prince Joffrey who had threatened Arya with his sword.

We can, therefore, expect that Arya will be reunited with Nymeria in Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2, “Stormborn.” Fans are already speculating about what will follow. Some note that in the books, Arya experiences “wolf dreams” during which she enters into Nymeria’s body like Bran did with his direwolf, Summer. Also in the books, a pack of wolves led by a great she-wolf terrorizes Riverlands.

Many fans are hoping to see a similar story in the show, and there are indications that the expectations could be fulfilled. Insider recalls that Time reported the presence of several wolves on the set of Game of Thrones Season 7.

“During my visit, wolves described in the script as ‘skinny and mangy’ showed up to the shoot looking fluffy and lustrous.”

