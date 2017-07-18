Check Out This Rare Glimpse Into Sia Uncovered

It’s rare to catch a glimpse of Sia without an-over-the top wig covering her face. However, over the weekend the beautiful singer was spotted out with Kate Hudson while in Los Angeles. The musician went free of all incumbents and absolutely stunned us with her natural beauty.

Many have long wondered what the artist really looked like under her headdress. In an interview with The Insider, her friend Maddie Ziegler shared that she is often asked what the Australian pop star’s face actually is like without the getup.

“People are always like, ‘Is she pretty? Is she ugly?’ I’m like, ‘She’s gorgeous and it’s not just on the outside, but on the inside too.'”

Also referring to Sia as the “sweetest person ever,” the dancer shares that it’s more than her face that makes her so wonderful. She is considered to be as kind and deep on the inside as she is lovely on the outside.

Growing up in a musical family, Sia spent many years trying to find her path. Once a backup vocalist for the band, Jamiroquai, it wasn’t until 2011 with the release of her hit song, “Titanium,” that her international notoriety began.

This led to her writing and collaborating on many albums for famous artists, such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and, of course, Rihanna. The release of “Diamonds” is considered to be her biggest success as a songwriter.

Though she has appeared on occasion without her wigs, it is still an elusive glimpse that the public is given to the natural good looks of the acclaimed vocalist. She has shared that it is due to her extreme anxiety that she is propelled to cover her face during performances. A fear that she will be rejected makes it nearly impossible for her to get up in front of a crowd in order to croon to her many fans. The coverings, as well as the focus on dancing and production, allows her to step out of the limelight and allow the music to take center stage.

Her penchant for hiding her face makes it easier for her to go in public without her identity being revealed. A goal for many who find themselves overwhelmed by the spotlight, it’s a lucky sight for the rest of us when we get to catch a glimpse of the beautiful star.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]