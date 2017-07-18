Nick And Aaron Carter Feud: Family Drama May Be Due To Money Issues From 15 Years Ago

Nick and Aaron Carter may be brothers but that doesn’t mean they are the best of friends.

Based on recent reports, the Carter brothers seem to be in a feud once more as their previous issues with each other from 15 years ago were reignited by the younger brother’s DUI arrest.

Bringing those who just tuned in to the Nick and Aaron Carter feud up to speed, the 29-year-old pop singer and girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested for an alleged a DUI on top of drug-related and obstruction charges last week. He has since been released on bail.

Ever since news of his brother’s arrest emerged, the 37-year-old Backstreet Boys member sent his “love” and “support” for Aaron over social media. Unfortunately, his seemingly harmless post was met with ire and doubt as people—Aaron included—thought he was just using his brother for publicity, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, E! News reveals that the family drama between the two singers may have something to do with family responsibilities and money matters from over a decade and a half ago.

Opening up to GQ magazine in March 2016, Aaron Carter revealed how he took care of their family when he was just 11- or 12-years-old while Nick was out doing his own thing with the Backstreet Boys.

“When I turned 18, I got $2 million in trust-fund money, and I got $4 million in taxes my parents didn’t pay when I was 11 and 12 years old. I worked really hard for that money. My whole life,” the “I Want Candy” singer said.

“Up until I was 18. Doing thousands and thousands of shows, working and providing for my family.”

Based on E!’s report, Aaron’s interview was made public at the time when his money problem is a hot topic on Hollywood news to the point that he appeared on the series Life and Debt.

In his interview with GQ, Aaron seemed unhappy with his big brother who “didn’t take care of the family” even when he was 18. The younger Carter also urged people to “get your facts straight.”

But getting the “facts straight” when it comes to the Nick and Aaron Carter feud seemed difficult since one’s statement doesn’t coincide with the other’s.

In fact, the older brother made it sound like he and Aaron are in good terms when he talked about having his little bro open up for him on his planned tour while talking to Hollywood Life. He even revealed that he wanted to work with Aaron on a new album.

Fast forward to the present, it seems like the feud continues as Nick and Aaron Carter say different things about the other.

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

But while the Backstreet Boys member appears to take things about the matter on social media, a rep for Aaron told E! that from now on, “this is a family matter and he wants to keep that part of it private.”

Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/XDFuPUkTfS — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]