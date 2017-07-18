North Korea Warning: Kim Jong Un Would ‘End Empire Of America’ If U.S. Attacked Pyongyang

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un’s newspaper has reportedly talked about destroying the mainland United States if under Donald Trump’s administration the U.S. decides to nuke their capital city of Pyongyang. The country’s official news outlet talked this time about U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis.

North Korea’s official news outlet, Rodong Sinmun, fired back at remarks made earlier this month by James Mattis. During his earlier statements, it reportedly seemed that Mattis suggested the U.S. will take greater action against Kim Jong-un’s recent military buildup.

For this, the newspaper called him out and stated that it is ridiculous that he talked about a “diplomatic solution” between Washington and Pyongyang, as reported by Newsweek.

“Mattis is the peerless bellicose element well known to be a war-maniac and rabid dog in the overseas aggression wars,” the stinging editorial reads. “It is ridiculous, indeed, that such warmonger talked about non-military counteraction and diplomatic solution.”

The very same day, a separate Rodong Sinmum article called a United States strike against North Korea “a very foolish act of precipitating self-ruin” as it would effectively put an end to “the empire of America.”

The article goes on to warn that America should behave itself if it wants to escape the worst disaster in its history.

Earlier this month, North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The missile is said to be capable of reaching Alaska. The missile was reportedly a “gift” to “American Ba****s” on July 4 from the leader of the hermit kingdom.

According to New York-based political analyst Sean King, the language used by Rodong Sinmum in its latest threat to strike the United States of America is hardly surprising, as reported by news.com.au.

Sean King told the outlet that the latest threats by North Korea’s propaganda website is nothing and the U.S. should not take it more serious than Kim’s earlier threats that included killing hundreds of thousands of Americans in one strike, possession of Hydrogen bomb, and denying all the requests from the United Nations.

“Rodong Sinmun may not always target individuals by name but the vitriol’s pretty standard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Japan seems more concerned because of North Korea and its ruler. The geographical proximity of Japan to the hermit state means that a medium-range missile would be enough if Kim decided to strike Tokyo. Unlike trying to hit the U.S. mainland, a target which is approximately 5,000 miles away, Tokyo is more accessible to Pyongyang as it is only 798 miles away and presents much easier and high-value targets.

Japan’s Norio Maruyama said North Korea has reached “a new level” with its latest ICBM that landed in the Sea of Japan. Despite condemning the ICBM tests, South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered a diplomatic conversation with North Korea. Norio Maruyama said the Japanese government is very much aware of President Moon Jae-in’s recent statements. Maruyama made it clear that the time of peaceful conversation is long gone.

“This is not a time for dialogue, it’s a time for pressure,” he said. “Dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless.”

That being said, Kim has yet to display that his regime does indeed possess the technology needed to successfully fire an ICBM with a nuclear-head mounted on it that hit the mainland United States.

[Featured Image by South Korean Defense Ministry/Getty Images]