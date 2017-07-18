Bella Thorne Confronts Scott Disick Dating Rumors, ‘I Was Never With Him Sexually’

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick have been hot media fodder this summer after his break-up with ex Kourtney Kardashian. However, Bella insists that she and Scott were never together sexually, and that they were just friends.

The 19-year-old confronted the rumors head on after appearing on the Jenny McCarthy Show, where she got candid about her relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Jenny asked Bella Thorne if she was still with Scott, and Bella replied, “With him how?”

She then clarified that the pair were never engaged in a sexual relationship, despite numerous rumors that claim they were.

Bella Thorne also told Jenny McCarthy that she and Kylie Jenner used to be very close, which is partially how she knew Scott. Although she was never as close with Kendall, Bella admits to being friendly with her.

The actress confessed to never having seen a single episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians before she started hanging out with Scott, and that friends of hers encouraged her to do so in order to see what “Scott was really like.”

Bella Thorne also stated that the reality star’s hard partying ways weren’t exactly her cup of tea. While she admits to loving going out dancing, she isn’t a huge fan of drinking.

The actress also opened up about watching her first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, telling Jenny McCarthy she felt Scott was mistreated on the show and that he was the one the family always picked on.

Despite this, she also said she thought Kendall and Kylie were “supes chill” and that she had no issue with them at all.

When asked if she was pressed to end her relationship with Scott Disick by the Kardashian family, she denied that was the case.

Bella Thorne has also been seen out with her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, which has ignited rumors that the pair might be heading toward a reunion.

The actress showed off flowers she received just after heading back from Cannes where she rendezvoused with Scott Disick, but it is still a mystery as to whom the flowers were from.

