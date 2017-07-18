Duggar Family News: Jinger Shares Adorable Throwback Photo On Instagram, Jeremy Gushes Over His Wife

There’s just something about Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Arguably the most liberal and independent among Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughters, Jinger has managed to capture the hearts of the reality TV family’s fans over the years. Recently, Jinger struck a nostalgic chord among her Instagram followers, after she uploaded an adorable throwback photo of herself and her siblings from years past. Needless to say, her social media followers have found the recently shared image precious.

As noted by many of Jinger’s Instagram followers, the Duggar siblings in the recently uploaded throwback photo look like miniature versions of their current selves. Jinger, for one, has the same bright eyes, and Jessa still has the same smile. Even Jill looks like a mini-me version of her present-day self. Moreover, each of the Duggar children in Jinger’s throwback photo looks genuinely happy.

“Oh my goodness. I can’t believe how much each of them looks just like their grown selves!! I shouldn’t be surprised I guess but it is adorable!” one commenter wrote.

“It’s so crazy cause y’all look like miniature versions of yourself. I feel like I didn’t look exactly like I do now. You guys are so unique!” another commenter stated.

Apart from their unchanging looks over the years, the resemblance of the Duggar siblings to their own children has also been noticed by many of Jinger’s followers. Many, for one, noted the uncanny similarity between the looks of Jessa and her child, Spurgeon.

“If little Spurgeon was a girl!! The resemblance between Jessa and Spurgeon is amazing!” one commenter wrote.

“I can’t believe how much Spurgeon looks like his mama!! Such a cute photo,” wrote another.

We haven't changed a bit ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

So far, Jinger Duggar and her husband, ex-soccer player-turned-preacher Jeremy Vuolo have been pretty liberal on Instagram, regularly uploading pictures of themselves engaging in rather worldly activities. Apart from this, the couple, who were married last November, has also been elusive about any announcements regarding a pregnancy.

Contrary to her siblings, who started fostering huge families of their own as soon as they were married, Jinger seems to be in no hurry to get pregnant. From what could be determined by the couple’s social media posts, Jinger and Jeremy appear to be enjoying the simple married life for now.

The lack of any announcement regarding Jinger’s pregnancy has triggered a wave of speculation among fans of the Duggar family. One of the most recent rumors surrounding the couple stated that Jinger was likely taking contraceptives in order to plan out her pregnancy, as noted in this previous Inquisitr report.

If any, Jeremy seems to be head-over-heels for his wife. His most recent Instagram post to date, for example, simply features a rather glamorous profile shot of Jinger. Jeremy’s followers on Instagram have reacted positively to the image, with many remarking just how beautiful Jinger has become.

???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]