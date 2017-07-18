Jessica Alba’s Pregnancy Confirmed, Actress Announces Baby No. 3 With Cash Warren In A Cute Instagram Video

Jessica Alba’s pregnancy is social media official as the Fantastic Four actress announced that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third baby in the cutest way possible.

In an adorable Instagram video posted on Monday, Alba revealed that she and Warren may be “outnumbered” soon as their two daughters have a new sibling on the way.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” she captioned the clip which shows her with daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner holding number balloons.

Donning a black off-shoulder dress matched with wedge sandals, Jessica Alba’s pregnancy look in the video proves that she still remains as the gorgeous award-winning Hollywood star fans know and love.

According to E! News, the pregnancy announcement comes after the 36-year-old actress was spotted in Hawaii where she reportedly enjoyed a vacation with her family.

At the time, she was seen wearing a sheer white maxi dress on top of her printed bikini while keeping the sun at bay with a fedora as she enjoyed the clear blue waters of the island with her growing baby bump.

What is interesting about the trip was the fact that Alba refrained from sipping drinks with alcohol, per the outlet’s source.

Now that Jessica Alba’s pregnancy has finally been announced, she and her husband may soon have their hearts overflowing with love and joy as they welcome a fifth member of their ever-growing family.

Alba and Warren are parents to two daughters, 9-year-old Honor Marie and 5-year-old Haven Garner. Their romance may not be love-at-first-sight but Jessica considered it to be something that would last a lifetime.

“I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever. It was weird; He instantly felt like family,” the Escape from Planet Earth star once told InStyle magazine as cited by People.

“I’d never felt like that with anyone. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits.”

According to People, the actress admitted that romance between her and Cash underwent wonderful changes during the course of their marriage as she recalls how her husband never fails to remind her that she matters.

“On a weekend Cash might say, ‘Go get your nails done with a girlfriend. Haven is down for a nap and Honor and I will play. I know you work hard. You deserve some time for yourself,'” she said.

“That, to me, is romantic. He’s saying, ‘You matter,’ and that I’m more than just the mother of the kids or the wife who goes out to events with him.”

Aside from being a mother and a wife, Jessica Alba is also a breakout entrepreneur after she co-founded The Honest Company in 2012. Juggling business, career, and family, Jessica had moments when she sometimes felt mom-guilty especially when she fails to notice small things that matter for her kids.

“I think feeling like you’re missing moments, like, well first off, you feel bad when you realize they are wearing shoes that hurt them because you’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even realize that you’ve been wearing shoes that are too small for you for like 3-4 months, my bad,'” she told E! in June.

[Featured Image by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images]