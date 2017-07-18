Tori Roloff Brings Jackson For His First ‘Mule Ride’ With Grandpa Matt

Tori Roloff spent some time with her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, on Monday. She brought her newborn son, Jackson, along for an “adventure” at Roloff Farm. Jackson, who just turned 2-months-old last week, had his very first mule ride with his grandpa Matt. She shared some special moments from the day on her Instagram story.

Tori posted a video of her little man riding in his car seat in the back of the 4×4. Jackson looked around as he got a lift from his grandfather. He might be too young to know what was going on, but it looked like he was enjoying himself!

A short while later, Tori posted a video of her main squeeze dozing off. She captioned the video, “fighting that nap lyfe (sic) so hard,” as Jackson appeared to be stirring in his seat, perhaps trying to keep himself awake. However, after spending a decent amount of time outside in the fresh air, Jackson was destined for a nap!

Jackson had quite a busy weekend. The first Roloff grandchild was his mom’s date as his aunt’s bridal shower on Friday, July 14. Dressed handsomely in a navy blue patterned onesie, baby J was a total hit amongst the ladies. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, he got showered in kisses at the party. Tori posted a photo of him with lipstick kisses all over his head. The photo below is of Tori and Jackson at Molly’s shower. Fans are so in love with this little boy!

???????? A post shared by fanpage????❤ (@countingon_roloffedits) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

After the shower, new mom Tori went to Molly Roloff’s bachelorette party and left her son home overnight for the first time ever. Although it looked like she had an awesome time, she was really happy to get back to her boys. She posted the following photo after getting home, sharing her baby boy with fans — and they cannot get enough!

???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]