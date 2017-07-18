Natalee Holloway’s Dad To Reveal New Shocking Lead In Crime Television Show

Natalee Holloway disappeared 12 years ago while on her senior trip to Aruba. This shocked everyone and she has been prayed for ever since. Her family has never stopped looking for her. Now Radar Online is sharing that Natalee’s dad says that he has a shocking new lead and it will all come out on a new television show. They have done multiple searches, but they have never found the body of Natalee Holloway.

Joran van der Sloot has been a suspect in Natalee’s disappearance for years. They have never been able to put him behind bars for anything, but Joran is in jail now for a totally different murder that he was convicted of committing. Natalee’s mom has been quoted saying she knows that Joran is the one responsible. Joran has shared that he will reveal all in an upcoming book, but you never know with Joran whether he will or not.

In this new series, Natalee’s dad Dave Holloway will talk about something he discovered in 2015. The show will be all about his search for answers and he isn’t giving up easily. This new lead is going to come out. He found this lead a few years ago and a new arrest has not been made in Natalee’s case. This new lead is someone that says that they were involved in helping get rid of Natalee’s remains. At this time, they haven’t found her remains yet.

Did Natalee Holloway’s Dad Find a Promising New Lead in His Daughter’s 12-Year-Old Disappearance? https://t.co/vPyEH0rZMb — People Magazine (@people) July 11, 2017

This new series is called The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway. This new show will only be six episodes long and will air on Oxygen. If the show is a hit and there is more information coming out about Natalee, then it could end up getting renewed for another season. Everyone just wants answers about what happened to this young girl on her senior trip.

Watch Dave Holloway’s hunt for the truth in the shifting sands of Aruba. The #DisappearanceOf Natalee Holloway comes to Oxygen August 19. pic.twitter.com/T9pdrgyHgD — Oxygen Crime (@OxygenCrime) July 11, 2017

Are you excited to hear if Natalee Holloway’s dad finally has answers? Will you be watching the new show? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway when it starts airing on August 19 on Oxygen. Hopefully, Natalee’s family will finally get some of the answers they have wanted for so long.

Joran van der Sloot again rips open the Holloways' wounds https://t.co/8UIIOaGrSn via @nypost — Timmy Jurado (@TimmyJurado) June 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]