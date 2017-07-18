‘NCIS’ Season 15: Production Underway, What’s Next For Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Amid Exit Rumor?

NCIS Season 15 has started filming new episodes and this is great news for the millions of fans who have been waiting for the return of the CBS series. The bearer of the wonderful news is Pauley Perrette, herself, who plays the quirky goth forensic scientist, Abby Sciuto.

Last week, Perrette posted on Twitter confirming that the first day on the set of NCIS Season 15 has started. In the photo, the actress was holding a pair of boots, which her character will get to wear for the new season.

Perrette also shared a photo of herself getting a haircut for NCIS Season 15. One of Abby’s striking features is her signature bangs, which she’s getting back as seen in her photo.

“Getting my hiatus bangs cut at our first day back at #NCIS Season 15,” she wrote in a separate post on Twitter.

As for Abby’s storylines, no one knows yet what will happen to her next season but fans are hopeful she’ll get bigger and more important scenes. Perrette is the first of the core cast to bring an update from the set of NCIS Season 15 but it is expected that other actors will share more in the future.

Meanwhile, most NCIS fans know so well that Mark Harmon has been rumored to exit the show due to his failing health. However, there are no actual sources to back this up and neither Harmon nor a representative has actually confirmed the rumors.

Different media news outlets have picked up on a rumor about Mark Harmon not being able to continue being Gibbs because of his illness. This kind of report has been going on for about a year now and is worrying fans.

It should be clear, however, that there is no truth to the rumor and Gibbs will continue to be a staple character in NCIS. As reported by Showbiz 411, Gibbs may even have a romantic interest in Season 15. Her name is said to be Reagan, a psychologist in her 40s and is ready to clash with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs.

Gibbs is also expected to come out of his situation seen in the Season 14 finale. The last fans saw of the team leader, he was trapped in Paraguay with McGee (Sean Murray) and a bunch of rebels. CarterMatt predicted that Gibbs and McGee will figure out a way to get themselves out of the predicament when NCIS Season 15 premieres this September. The duo is expected to be back in America and continue solving crimes.

