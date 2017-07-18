‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Shares Code Name For Fiance, Issues Watching Show

This season of The Bachelorette is the first time that a lead has been allowed to say that they are engaged and happy. Now ET is sharing that Rachel Lindsay actually shared the code name that she uses for her fiance when talking about them. The guy who wins this season is now being called Jerome. That is because Rachel has to make sure she doesn’t reveal his name.

Rachel Lindsay revealed that she calls her fiance Jerome when talking about him and she is really used to saying it. She even teases him and uses it when she talks to him in person. She isn’t quite sure how the name happened, but she just thought Jerome and they went with it. She said they both get a kick out of it when she calls him this name in person.

She did share that she is seeing her guy every few weeks. In the past, contestants have admitted to sneaking around to see the person they pick, but Rachel said she isn’t doing that at all. Even though everyone knows that Rachel is engaged, her ring is being kept in a secret spot, and she isn’t allowed to wear it. This is a bit odd considering she has been so open about how the show ends this season.

There is one other important thing that she shared about how things are going for them. Rachel doesn’t love that her fiance watches the show on Monday nights, but she also realizes that he needs to know what all went down and process everything. She says that Mondays are a bit hard for them because they talk about everything, but they are still doing great. It sounds like Rachel has found her man and she is happy. Fans are just going to have wait a few more weeks to find out who she is going to end up picking in the end. Spoilers are out, but you never know if they are right or not.

