Singer R. Kelly Vehemently Denies Operating An Abusive Sex Cult

Singer R. Kelly, whose noted history of sex scandals include a criminal acquittal related to making a child sex tape, is facing some bizarre new allegations this week. As Fox News reports, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer now stands accused of overseeing a sex “cult.” According to women who claim to have left R. Kelly’s control, the R&B singer is holding up to six women and dictating every aspect of their lives.

Claiming to have once been part of the R. Kelly cult (or entourage), Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee spoke out Monday regarding what they say goes on behind closed doors at Kelly’s homes near Chicago and Atlanta.

Among accuser Mack’s shocking claims, which originated on BuzzFeed, are allegations that R. Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) rules over the women in his so-called cult, controlling every aspect of their lives from what they wear to their outside communication to their sexual activities.

“No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom… a master at mind control…. He is a puppet master.”

While the three women cited Monday have managed to leave R. Kelly’s cult control, they claim that there are four other victims currently having their strings pulled by the singer, who (as The New York Times reported) was acquitted of 14 child pornography-related counts in 2008.

Cheryl Mack, one of the women who claims to have formerly been part of the alleged R. Kelly sex cult, says that the singer is currently housing and dictating to a 19-year-old model, and 18-year-old-singer, a 25-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old aspiring singer. The mother of one of the women allegedly being kept in the reported R. Kelly sex cult claims that she hasn’t heard from her daughter since last December.

Speaking to the media and identified only as “J,” the concerned mother says that she once believed that R. Kelly could help further her daughter’s career, which ultimately resulted in her daughter moving in with the singer. Before long, “J” says that her daughter virtually stopped making contact, sending only two texts Christmas and Mother’s Day.

R. Kelly Would Probably Be In Jail if His Female Victims Weren’t Black: https://t.co/wKc211lTCf pic.twitter.com/o9BgV08Y71 — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 17, 2017

According to “J,” when she last spoke to her daughter, it was “horrible.”

“It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner. It was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults.”

Parents of other alleged R. Kelly sex cult victims have reportedly contacted two local police departments and even the FBI in an effort to recover their children. However, a wellness check at Kelly’s residence in December 2016 reportedly indicated that nothing was wrong, and concerned parents have apparently found no legal recourse to extricate themselves from the purported R. Kelly sex cult.

Reading that R Kelly article and seeing red. Anybody still defending him in 2017 is canceled — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017

Don't defend R. Kelly. Just don't do it. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 17, 2017

Me: How was R Kelly was able to abuse so many girls for so long? Trump: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." — Jess Taras (@jesstaras) July 17, 2017

Y'all knew. And many people covered R Kelly like he was a quirky enigma and not someone with a KNOWN HISTORY OF PREDATION. — Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) July 18, 2017

Early Monday morning, neither R. Kelly nor his people immediately responded to the shocking claims that he was pulling the strings of an unthinkable sex cult. However, as TMZ reports, the star is now blatantly denying that any such cult exists. Indeed, according to an R. Kelly rep, his client is “alarmed and disturbed” by the allegations that have been levied against him.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

The TMZ report also claims that police departments in both Illinois and Georgia have become involved in the sex cult allegations against R. Kelly, at the request of the parents of one of the women the singer is allegedly manipulating and controlling behind closed doors. That woman reportedly told officers that she was “fine.”

“[She] did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people.”

R. Kelly is allegedly holding women in Chicago and Atlanta against their will in an abusive “cult.” https://t.co/uVNeu820PT pic.twitter.com/IDjgTuJawN — The FADER (@thefader) July 17, 2017

Despite R. Kelly’s public denials, the women levying accusations against him claim that the singer has a fairly sophisticated grooming system in place for his alleged sex cult victims. The star allegedly gets close to young women by offering to help them further their careers. It reportedly only after R. Kelly gets “close” that things get bizarre for his young women of choice.

According to BuzzFeed sources, professional closeness evolves into a sexual relationship which, in turn, evolves into a form of control that requires his alleged victims to call R. Kelly “daddy” and ask him for permission to leave their respective assigned rooms. The singer also reportedly films his sexual encounters with his alleged sex cult victims before sharing the sex tapes with his friends.

Incidentally, all of the females who have allegedly been victimized by the R. Kelly sex cult (both currently or in the past) are reportedly at or past the legal age of sexual consent.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]