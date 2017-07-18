Angelina Jolie Kids: Jolie-Pitt Children Reportedly Have Secret Meeting Place For Their Dad, Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly exchange their children at a secret meeting place in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie can’t bear to return to the former marital home she and Brad Pitt once shared in Los Feliz, so when it comes to drop-offs and pick-ups, the former couple has agreed to a meeting place near both of their homes.

On July 17, a source spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s reported meeting place is just “a few blocks” away from the house they once shared with their six kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

As fans may know, Angelina Jolie vacated the property in September of last year after filing for divorce and relocated to a home in Malibu, where she remained until purchasing her new home in Los Feliz earlier this year. As for Brad Pitt, he is currently living in the home where he and Angelina Jolie’s kids spent the majority of their childhoods.

While it has been nearly one year since Angelina Jolie called it quits on her marriage after just two years, the Hollywood Life insider claimed the actress has been struggling with past memories of her former marital home and the special moments she enjoyed with her kids while living there. In fact, the source claimed Angelina Jolie can’t bear to see her old home.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s meeting location was not revealed, the insider claimed the former couple exchanges their children near a pet store, which is just a short drive from where Pitt is living. As for Angelina Jolie, she and her children also reside near the pet store after purchasing the Cecile B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz months ago.

Angelina Jolie and her kids have been spending tons of time in Los Angeles in recent months and last week, photos surfaced of the actress and her brood enjoying the rides of Disneyland in honor of her youngest children’s birthdays. Unfortunately, Brad Pitt hasn’t been included in any of his family’s public outings since his split from Jolie last year.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]