Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Photographed With Both Kids In Public For First Time

Famous parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been sure to keep their kids out of the public eye, but that changed this week as the family was photographed out and about.

Mila and Ashton were seen attending a diving competition with 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri in Budapest, Hungary.

Multiple outlets picked up on the photos as Kunis sits with Dimitri on her lap and Kutcher puts an arm around Wyatt while watching the sports. This is the first time baby Dimitri has been openly photographed with his parents, and fans are loving it.

The photos have found their way to Instagram, where fans shared their support of finally seeing Mila and Ashton’s baby son. In fact, one commenter expressed their surprise at learning the couple had a second child.

“What is that, I never knew there was another baby.”

It seems Kunis and Kutcher did such a good job at keeping their son out of the spotlight that some people did not even know he existed. Other commenters called the family cute as they stated Mila and Ashton made some “good looking kids.”

“Both have produced some really good looking kids. Great genes, I must say.”

Cuteness overload!

Cosmopolitan reported on the family’s outing as the site calls it a “rare public appearance” as both kids were also spotted.

“Mila and Ashton were spotted watching the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday.”

Both Wyatt and Dimitri had plush toys on hand as they spectated with their parents. Cosmo notes the toddler also had a pair of pink noise-canceling headphones in case she needed them during the event.

It seems Mila and Ashton came prepared as they brought along their two young children for their first public appearance as a family of four.

New pic: #AshtonKutcher and #MilaKunis spotted with their babies in Budapest they were seen on TV watching the World Diving Championship

While this week may mark the public’s introduction to baby Dimitri, Kunis and Kutcher have been previously spotted running errands with him in a carrier. However, there were no clear shots of him before now.

Fans commented they wished there were photos of him following his birth in November as Mila and Ashton kept him hidden, but the wait is finally over.

I wish there was a picture of baby dimitri like we had with wyatt

The family made headlines last month after purchasing a surprisingly modest beach home near Santa Barbara. It seems the actors are ready to enjoy some downtime with their two little ones as they invest in ocean-front property and take a family vacation overseas.

This week’s public outing may also mean Mila and Ashton are getting more comfortable having their young children photographed as fans finally got a glimpse of little Dimitri.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]